The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already banged up, but their offense did get some good news on Saturday. Emeka Egbuka, an emerging rookie receiver, is expected to play against the New York Jets on Sunday, per ESPN.

Egbuka did not practice Wednesday due to hip and groin injuries, but he returned to practice Friday in a limited capacity. The 19th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Egbuka has wasted no time making an impact at the professional level. He caught 4 of 7 targets for 29 yards and a touchdown during the Buccaneers' Week 2 win over the Houston Texans. Egbuka was even better in Week 1 against the Falcons, catching 4 of 6 targets for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

Egbuka has been part of a successful Buccaneers' passing attack that has also featured veteran Mike Evans, fellow wideout Sterling Shepard and running back Bucky Irving. Evans and Irving are currently tied for the team lead with 10 receptions apiece. Shepard is currently third on the team in receiving yards and is fourth in receptions.

The Bucs are dealing with an array of injuries, particularly on the offensive line with Luke Goedeke (foot), guard Cody Mauch (knee) and Tristan Wirfs (knee) all sidelined. Additionally, defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, who was recently placed on injured reserve, could possibly be out for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Egbuka could be in for another big game if he's able to play against the winless Jets, who are currently 13th in the NFL in passing yards allowed and 24th in touchdown passes permitted.