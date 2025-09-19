After excelling during his first two NFL games, Buccaneers rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka is dealing with multiple injuries ahead of Tampa Bay's upcoming game against the New York Jets.

Egbuka did not practice Wednesday as he is dealing with hip and groin injuries. He returned to practice Friday in a limited capacity but is considered questionable for Sunday's game, coach Todd Bowles told reporters. The 19th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Egbuka caught 4 of 7 targets for 29 yards and a touchdown during the Buccaneers' season-opening win over the Houston Texans. He was even better last week against the Falcons, catching 4 of 6 targets for 67 yards and two touchdowns while helping Tampa Bay leave Houston with a 23-20 win.

Egbuka has been part of a successful Buccaneers' passing attack that has also featured veteran Mike Evans, fellow wideout Sterling Shepard and running back Bucky Irving. Evans and Irving are currently tied for the team lead with 10 receptions apiece. Shepard is currently third on the team in receiving yards and is fourth in receptions.

The Bucs are dealing with an array of injuries, particularly on the offensive line with Luke Goedeke (foot), guard Cody Mauch (knee) and Tristan Wirfs (knee) all sidelined. Additionally, defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, who was recently placed on injured reserve, could possibly be out for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Egbuka could be in for another big game if he's able to play against the winless Jets, who are currently 13th in the NFL in passing yards allowed and 24th in touchdown passes permitted.