Emerging Steelers pass rusher Ola Adeniyi says he underwent surgery before cryptically deleting his Tweets
The former undrafted rookie may be out for a significant amount of time
Ola Adeniyi, for a second straight summer, has been turning heads with his performance at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp. It also appears that Adeniyi, for a second straight year, will miss significant time after suffering an injury during the preseason.
On Friday morning, the second-year outside linebacker announced on social media Friday that he recently underwent surgery. He has since deleted his tweet. The Steelers at the time of this post, have not addressed Adeniyi's surgery or sustained injury.
"So happy that I am in an organization that shows so much support from the coaches to the players also the fans," Adeniyi wrote while adding that his surgery went "smooth". "I know I'll be back and healthy in no time."
Adeniyi's surgery will keep him out of Pittsburgh's second preseason game Saturday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. His status for the remainder of the preseason is not known at this time. Adeniyi, who did not practice on Thursday but was not included in head coach Mike Tomlin's post-practice injury rundown, started at outside linebacker in Pittsburgh's first preseason game, a victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Adeniyi, who played 49 snaps on defense (third-most among Steelers defenders) recorded three tackles and a quarterback hit. He also received 14 snaps on special teams.
Adeniyi, a former undrafted rookie, joined the Steelers after racking up 8 1/2 sacks during his final year at the University of Toledo. Adeniyi, following an impressive camp and first three weeks of the 2018 preseason, had already locked up his place on the Steelers' 53-man roster heading into Pittsburgh's final preseason game against the Panthers. It was in that game that Adeniyi sustained an injury that would land him on injured reserve for most of his rookie season.
Adeniyi, still just 21-years-old after replacing JuJu Smith-Schuster as the team's youngest player, has been motivated to make up for what he is calling a lost rookie season.
"I have a fire," he recently told Teresa Varley of Steelers.com. "I will always have it because I am that underrated guy. Coming out of high school I wasn't highly recruited. Coming out of college undrafted. I always had adversity in my life. I am always going to have that chip on my shoulder."
Adeniyi's injury will provide more playing opportunities for Tuzar Skipper, an undrafted rookie who played with Adeniyi at Toledo. During his final season with the Rockets, the 6-foot-3, 246-pound pass rusher produced 8 1/2 sacks, 11 1/2 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
