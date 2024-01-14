The Lions have one shot, one opportunity, to seize everything they've ever wanted and win their first Wild Card game and playoff game in Detroit in the last three decades. Rapper Eminem is a known football fan, rapping about the sport frequently, and being from Detroit he is a huge Lions fan.

The 15-time Grammy winner is desperate for a Lions playoff win, as the 51-year-old was just 19 years old the last time he saw his team advance in the postseason.

In a video on social media, Eminem begged former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who will now be the team's opposing quarterback as the Lions are set to face the Los Angeles Rams, to let Detroit win.

"Stafford, what'd I say? You owe me this favor, bro," Eminem said. "I was there for you when you won it. I was there for you. I was right there. I rapped for you, Stafford! Bro, I rapped for you! Can you just let us have this one? Just this one."

Pretty confident this won't work, but the effort was there from The Real Slim Shady.

Eminem performed at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show alongside Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak. Stafford helped lead the Rams to the second home Super Bowl win in NFL history, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

Eminem is known for rapping about many football stars, including Tom Brady, Troy Polamalu, LaDainian Tomlinson, Brian Dawkins and more. He even mentioned the 0-16 Lions in his song "Legacy." If Lions quarterback Jared Goff can lead the Lions to their first playoff win since 1991, maybe he will get a shoutout in a rap down the road.

Stafford was drafted by the Lions with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 draft and was traded to the Rams in exchange for then Los Angeles quarterback Goff and multiple draft picks in 2021. Stafford spent 12 years leading the Detroit offense and will now look to crush their playoff hopes as he returns to his old home of Ford Field for the playoffs.

The No. 3 Lions finished the regular season at 12-5 and first in the NFC North. The No. 6 Rams finished at 10-7 and second in the NFC West.

The game is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Sunday night.