The Detroit Lions are coming off their first playoff win since 1991, defeating the Los Angeles Rams, 24-23. As the second-highest remaining seed, they earned another home game and will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Last week's wild card win was something Lions fans have been waiting over three decades for and the playoff victory drought ending caused some fans present to even be moved to tears. One fan has been designated as the Lions hype man.

Eminem is one of the most famous Lions fans and has been getting fans ready for games with videos ahead of games. In his first playoff video, the rapper asked former Lions and current Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford to do him a favor and lose the game so Detroit could finally get a win.

In his latest video he had another request, this time for head coach Dan Campbell.

Eminem referenced the controversial two-point conversion in Week 17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, where it appeared that Taylor Decker reported as eligible, but the referees announced Dan Skipper as eligible instead. When Decker caught the go-ahead two-point conversion in the end zone, he was called for illegal player downfield and illegal touching, taking away the points and backing up the Lions, who were not able to convert again, causing them to lose the game.

Eminem asked Campbell to put him in the game and backed himself, saying he would report as eligible to avoid any future penalty drama.

"Yo, Dan, I'm reporting. I'm going to report," Eminem said. "Third quarter. I'm reporting, offensive line, eligible receiver. I'll be the quarterback, the entire line, [the] offensive line. And the receiver, I will throw it to myself and score a touchdown. In the third quarter. Just give me a uniform. Or at least just a helmet."

The Grammy winner went so far as to say he can win the game for the Lions.

"I'm gonna be there that night, I will suit up, and I will score us the winning touchdown," Eminem continued.

He captioned the video, "Coach Dan … the offer still stands. I'm around for Sunday, lmk…"

Campbell has not contacted Eminem and I think the head coach will take his chances with stars like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs, rather than a 51-year-old rapper.