Eminem namechecks Colin Kaepernick in angry freestyle rap against Donald Trump

On Tuesday night, Eminem threw his name into the group of people who do not appreciate some of the things said by the current President of the United States, unleashing a lengthy freestyle rap during the BET Hip-Hop Wwards in which he said many things about Donald Trump that will probably not go over well in the White House.

During the rap, which you can see here (IT CONTAINS NSFW LANGUAGE), Eminem namechecked former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick for taking a knee before NFL games two years ago.

"F--- that," Eminem said after lamenting the criticism athletes received for taking a knee. "This is for Colin. Ball up a fist! And keep that s--- balled. Like Donald the b----."

The video, which was recorded in Detroit on October 6 in a parking garage, contains no music and is quite vitriolic. There are, again, many swear words. Kap appreciated the shoutout and made a note about it on Twitter, thanking the Detroit-based rapper for making him a part of the spoken-word rant.

Eminem also namechecked the Packers in the video, although that was more about making some lyrics rhyme than actually referencing Green Bay's NFL team.

In non-lyrical form:

"But this is his form of distraction. Plus he gets an enormous reaction when he attacks the NFL so we focus on that instead of talking Puerto Rico, with gun reform from Nevada. All these horrible tragedies, and he's bored and would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers."

Kaepernick was not the only athlete to shoutout Eminem on Wednesday morning. Also making note of the video was LeBron James, who has been very outspoken in his critiques of the president. James referenced the "orange" and "Fantastic Four" line about Trump.

Racism is the only thing he's Fantastic 4(fantastic for), cause that's how he gets his rock off, he's orange. Sheesh @Eminem!! 🔥🔥✊🏾🔥🔥#United pic.twitter.com/wcL28BCWpy — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 11, 2017

There has been considerable heat between the president and NFL players over the national anthem in recent weeks and it is only intensifying thanks to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stating that anyone who does not stand for the national anthem will not be allowed to play.

Jones said it was Trump who reminded him of an NFL rule that states players "should" honor the anthem before the game. The Cowboys are not the only team asking/telling players not to kneel during the anthem.

The NFL has said it is considering changing the rule to require players to stand for the anthem, although Roger Goodell said in a memo to all 32 clubs that the league office wants everyone to move past the controversy.

As the anger in the Eminem video would indicate, this is not a situation that is simply going to disappear.