Emmanuel Ogbah is really angry about parade celebrating Browns' 0-16 season

Ogbah calls the parade 'a joke' and says going 0-16 was 'embarrassing enough'

The Browns went 0-16 this season. Fittingly, the last loss came against a Steelers team with nothing to play for and featuring mostly backups. And now, a week later and on the same day that the playoffs start, there will be a parade around First Energy Stadium to celebrate the Browns' winless season.

"It's going to go around the stadium [to form] a big loop, a big zero for the number of wins we had this year," said Chris McNeil, the man who came up with the idea for the parade.

In keeping with the theme, the temperature will hover around zero, though the wind chill will make it feel like minus-11.

It's worth noting that, through donations, McNeil will give approximately $14,000 to the Cleveland Food Bank. Still, Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah calls it "embarrassing" to celebrate such abject failure.

"That parade is a joke, don't call yourself a true Browns fan if you go to that thing!" Ogbah tweeted Saturday morning. "Going 0-16 was embarrassing enough as a player. That is like adding fuel to the fire, and it is completely wrong!"

Ogbah isn't alone. Some Browns fans are angry about the parade.

But there are just as many fans who are angry that the Browns remain the laughingstock of professional sports. It's not just the 0-16 record this season, but the 1-31 record since 2016, the 4-44 record since 2015, the 11 years since a winning season, and the 15 years since a playoff appearance. 

And this is what McNeill was getting at in a conversation with the Associated Press. Fans are angry.

"Some people are saying they want to turn this thing around," he said. "Others say they want to fire Hue Jackson or change ownership. Others just want to go down there and have a cathartic experience."

For their part, the Browns support the fans' right to protest via parade.

"We greatly appreciate the passion of all our fans and we apologize to them for not making 2017 an enjoyable season," the team said in a statement. "We certainly hear them and understand their frustration. Obviously, we want the same thing as our fans; winning results. We are committed to doing everything we can to improve and build them the type of team they most certainly deserve."

