Emmanuel Ogbah is really angry about parade celebrating Browns' 0-16 season

The Browns went 0-16 this season. Fittingly, the last loss came against a Steelers team with nothing to play for and featuring mostly backups. And now, a week later and on the same day that the playoffs start, there will be a parade around First Energy Stadium to celebrate the Browns' winless season.

"It's going to go around the stadium [to form] a big loop, a big zero for the number of wins we had this year," said Chris McNeil, the man who came up with the idea for the parade.

In keeping with the theme, the temperature will hover around zero, though the wind chill will make it feel like minus-11.

It's worth noting that, through donations, McNeil will give approximately $14,000 to the Cleveland Food Bank. Still, Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah calls it "embarrassing" to celebrate such abject failure.

"That parade is a joke, don't call yourself a true Browns fan if you go to that thing!" Ogbah tweeted Saturday morning. "Going 0-16 was embarrassing enough as a player. That is like adding fuel to the fire, and it is completely wrong!"

Ogbah isn't alone. Some Browns fans are angry about the parade.

Through all the losing, all the mockery, all the heartache, I’ve never felt embarrassed to be a #Browns fan… until today. This parade is a selfish, low-class thing to do. — Boondawg (@boondawgl) January 6, 2018

👍🏼✊🏼✊🏼 true fans are protesting the parade we love you and support you no matter what the parade is a disgrace we got you guys #DawgPound forever #Browns https://t.co/Xazv9Wa234 — Elliott Edward (@E_Limes12) January 6, 2018

I'm with you, EO. Life long Browns fan who has no desire to be a part of the parade. I don't think it is going to have the effect that they are hoping for. #NoParade — #SaveChiefWahoo #SaveTheCrew (@superchilired) January 6, 2018

But there are just as many fans who are angry that the Browns remain the laughingstock of professional sports. It's not just the 0-16 record this season, but the 1-31 record since 2016, the 4-44 record since 2015, the 11 years since a winning season, and the 15 years since a playoff appearance.

@Browns I am not a fan of the parade whatsoever, I am a @Browns fan and always will support them no matter what but if players have a problem they need to be tweeting and knocking on Jimmy/Dee Haslams door express their concerns & embarrassment. Haslams are the ones responsible. — Michael Fazio (@fazioma) January 6, 2018

The parade is in fact a joke. A joke based on the fact that the Browns have won 2 of their last 43 games. Incompetence at that scale in the NFL is mathematically impossible. And that deserves a joke parade. https://t.co/wJJyn2oZ6n — Tim Roberts (@21stCenturyTim) January 6, 2018

I am going to the parade, protest whatever you wanna call it because I need ownership, players, coaches to see how sick and tired we are of losing. My whole generation is barely browns fans it’s sad — 216 Sports (@216sportsnet) January 6, 2018

I don’t care about the parade either way. But this is what happens when fans are desperate for their voices to be heard. Criticize the way if you want, but the message needs to be heard. And players, its not about you. This is about Jimmy & the front office. #brownsparade #Browns — Nick Mezlak (@Mezosphere) January 6, 2018

Rams just went worst to first. The Saints picked 11th last year. The Jags, Panthers and Titans all picked in the top 10 and are playing today in the playoffs. But the Browns continue to be bad & yet fans continue 2 care. Don't tell me fans or the parade is a reason they don't win — Dawgs By Nature (@DawgsByNature) January 6, 2018

And this is what McNeill was getting at in a conversation with the Associated Press. Fans are angry.

"Some people are saying they want to turn this thing around," he said. "Others say they want to fire Hue Jackson or change ownership. Others just want to go down there and have a cathartic experience."

For their part, the Browns support the fans' right to protest via parade.

"We greatly appreciate the passion of all our fans and we apologize to them for not making 2017 an enjoyable season," the team said in a statement. "We certainly hear them and understand their frustration. Obviously, we want the same thing as our fans; winning results. We are committed to doing everything we can to improve and build them the type of team they most certainly deserve."