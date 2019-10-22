Emmanuel Sanders reacts to trade to 49ers, looks back fondly at Broncos tenure

The Denver Broncos struck a deal with the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday that has veteran receiver Emmanuel Sanders heading to the Bay Area along with a 2020 fifth-round pick in exchange for a 2020 third and fourth rounder.

This trade makes the end to Sanders' six-year run as a Bronco after joining the club in 2014.

"It's hard anytime you breakup or you leave a place," Sander said from his SUV departing the Broncos facility, via Michael Spencer from CBS Denver. "We definitely had a great run out here in Denver. Had a lot of great times, but all good things come to an end. I'm looking forward to getting out to San Fran and showcasing my talent."

For his Broncos career, Sanders was able to play in 78 regular season games, total 404 receptions, 5,361 yards and 28 touchdowns. In the postseason, he added 23 more catches for 276 yards and a Super Bowl 50 championship to boot.

When asked to look back at his time as a Bronco, Sanders said, "The Super Bowl run was just fun. [The 2014-15 season] were some of the best days of my life. ... This is hard, but when I think about the situation I think about the 8-year-old kid or 12-year-old kid that has my jersey and I'm no longer a part of the Broncos organization. For those fans out there that enjoyed watching me play, that always brought energy, and always sent me positive messages and rooted for me no matter what through the ups and down, I really appreciate you guys and I'm forever grateful and thankful."

As he turns the page to the 49ers, Sanders noted that his new and former teams have a similar offenses, so there shouldn't be that much of a learning curve. The 32-year-old is responding nicely in 2019 after suffering a torn Achilles last season. Through his final seven games as a Bronco this year, Sanders has been able to total 30 receptions for 367 yards and two touchdowns.

He'll now try to bring that same explosiveness to the undefeated 49ers, who could desperately use his services in the passing game.