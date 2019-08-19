Emmanuel Sanders returns from Achilles injury, will play in Broncos' preseason game with 49ers
The Broncos just got a huge boost to their receiving corps for the 2019 season
Emmanuel Sanders is back and ready to play football.
It's been a long road of recovery for the two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, battling to return after suffering a torn Achilles in his left leg in December. That was only one of his hurdles, however, because it was also revealed recently Sanders had undergone "tightrope" surgery on the opposite ankle as well -- to finally fix an issue that began at some point in 2017. With both injuries now completely behind him, Sanders will finally be allowed to again take the field on Monday night -- per Adam Schefter of ESPN -- when the Broncos host the San Francisco 49ers in their third preseason game.
Needless to say, this is a big deal for both Sanders and the Broncos.
Sanders took to Twitter to share his elation at the news.
The former third-round pick joined the Broncos in 2014 after playing out his rookie deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, registering both of his Pro Bowl nods in Denver and helping the team hoist the Lombardi trophy following a 24-10 defeat of the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. That particular season (2015) was the second of what would become three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons for Sanders, but he's struggled to again reach those heights over the last two years.
Poor and unsettled quarterback play didn't help his cause, but he was able to reel in 868 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2018 -- with at 72.4 percent catch rate -- before tearing his Achilles. Sanders will be looked upon in 2019 to be the sure-handed veteran target for newly-acquired Joe Flacco, in a season where the the team is looking to turn things around in short order, particularly considering he's an unrestricted free agent following this season.
"I feel good now that both of them have been taken care of," Sanders told Mike Klis of 9News. "I feel like I'm back to myself, finally."
The Broncos are counting on it.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Patriots depth chart: Gordon returns
Keep up to date with everything you know about the Patriots depth chart this preseason
-
Blindside block ban making waves in NFL
It appears another new NFL rule is going to be just as head-scratching as pass interferenc...
-
Dolphins won't name starting QB yet
Fitzpatrick is the Dolphins' starter for the third preseason game, but he's not necessarily...
-
Zimmer agrees with penalty, not rule
The Vikings coach says that though Hill didn't make a legal hit on Paxton Lynch, they 'should...
-
Brown is pushing Raiders to the brink
Time may be running out for AB
-
Jets will sit Bell for rest of preseason
Le'Veon Bell will not take the field for the Jets until Week 1