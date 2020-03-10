Emmanuel Sanders says he's had 'no talks' with 49ers ahead of 2020 free agency

Emmanuel Sanders was an instant hit in San Francisco after the 49ers acquired him at the trade deadline in 2019, helping lead the team all the way to Super Bowl LIV, but those contributions have yet to earn Sanders even a single contract offer from the Niners.

That's according to the 32-year-old wide receiver himself, who tweeted Monday night that he's received "no offer" and, in fact, has had "no talks" with the 49ers ahead of 2020 free agency. Sanders' remarks came in response to a suggestion from a 49ers fan that San Francisco had offered the wideout $5 to $6 million less than he wanted in order to stick around.

As Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle notes, Sanders' revelation "suggests the team will let him test the open market" when free agency begins on March 18. That's also not a surprise, Branch added, considering the Niners only have an estimated $13 million in salary cap space for 2020 and are "expected to sign tight end George Kittle and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to lucrative contract extensions." 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has all but been pleading for cap relief by publicly making Sanders' fellow WR, Marquise Goodwin, available for trade in the run-up to free agency.

Sanders should be in line for a solid deal on the open market after a 10-game stint with the Niners that saw the veteran haul in 36 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns. Prior to joining San Francisco, he spent six and a half seasons with the Denver Broncos, three times eclipsing 1,000 yards receiving and twice earning Pro Bowl honors. While Sanders, originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010, has missed time due to injury in two of his last three seasons, he also drew rave reviews for how quickly he returned from a December 2018 Achilles tear, opening 2019 as one of the NFL's most productive WRs.