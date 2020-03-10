Emmanuel Sanders says he's had 'no talks' with 49ers ahead of 2020 free agency
The 32-year-old could be a top target for teams looking for WR help this offseason
Emmanuel Sanders was an instant hit in San Francisco after the 49ers acquired him at the trade deadline in 2019, helping lead the team all the way to Super Bowl LIV, but those contributions have yet to earn Sanders even a single contract offer from the Niners.
That's according to the 32-year-old wide receiver himself, who tweeted Monday night that he's received "no offer" and, in fact, has had "no talks" with the 49ers ahead of 2020 free agency. Sanders' remarks came in response to a suggestion from a 49ers fan that San Francisco had offered the wideout $5 to $6 million less than he wanted in order to stick around.
As Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle notes, Sanders' revelation "suggests the team will let him test the open market" when free agency begins on March 18. That's also not a surprise, Branch added, considering the Niners only have an estimated $13 million in salary cap space for 2020 and are "expected to sign tight end George Kittle and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to lucrative contract extensions." 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has all but been pleading for cap relief by publicly making Sanders' fellow WR, Marquise Goodwin, available for trade in the run-up to free agency.
Sanders should be in line for a solid deal on the open market after a 10-game stint with the Niners that saw the veteran haul in 36 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns. Prior to joining San Francisco, he spent six and a half seasons with the Denver Broncos, three times eclipsing 1,000 yards receiving and twice earning Pro Bowl honors. While Sanders, originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010, has missed time due to injury in two of his last three seasons, he also drew rave reviews for how quickly he returned from a December 2018 Achilles tear, opening 2019 as one of the NFL's most productive WRs.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bears have decision to make with Floyd
The former first-round pick's $13.2 million salary becomes fully guaranteed next week
-
NFLPA names new prez ahead of CBA vote
There's new leadership in place as the NFLPA gets ready to vote on the CBA proposal
-
NFL Draft/FA needs for all 32 teams
Let's take a look at the positions your team needs, and the players who can fill them
-
Murray won't perform at Oklahoma pro day
Teams won't get another chance to see the linebacker work out ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft
-
2K Games, NFL reach agreement
The NFL 2K franchise lasted from 1999 to 2004
-
Report: Teams eyeing RG3 from Ravens?
The 30-year-old QB has spent the last two years as Baltimore's backup
-
NFL combine: Live workout results
The draft's top-ranked cornerback refused to stay on the sideline
-
Combine results: DL, LB workouts
Simmons headlined a group of speedy linebackers that stole the headlines during Saturday's...
-
Rams vs. Cardinals live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Rams vs. Cardinals football game