Emmanuel Sanders says Steelers GM asked him, 'Who do you think you are, Antonio Brown?' when offering deal in 2014
Sanders says he was insulted by the deal Kevin Golbert offered five years ago
Emmanuel Sanders began his career as a third-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers back in 2010. For the first couple seasons of his career, he was a sup-package player, catching 50 passes for 664 yards and four touchdowns. He broke out over the final two years of his rookie deal, posting lines of 44-626-1 and 67-740-6 going into free agency.
It was then, Sanders says, that the Steelers offered him a deal that showed they did not think much of him.
"The Steelers offered me a crappy deal. They offered me three years, $9 million, $1 million guaranteed," Sanders said, during an appearance on 104.3 The Fan. "I'll never forget when they offered me the deal, I declined the deal, I went into Kevin Colbert's office and said, 'I don't want to take the deal.' He looks at me and he goes, 'Who do you think you are, Antonio Brown?' I wanted to say, 'F-you.' I'll never forget that."
Sanders has gone on to average 75 catches for 999 yards and five touchdowns across his five seasons with the Denver Broncos, with whom he signed a three-year, $15 million contract in 2014 and then a three-year, $33 million extension in 2016. He's headed into the final season of that deal, under which he'll collect a $10.25 million base salary for his upcoming age-32 season.
He suffered a torn Achilles late in the 2018 season and sat out the last few games, but he is expected to make a full recovery.
