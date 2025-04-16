Emmitt Smith may be a Dallas Cowboys icon, but he's not been shy about critiquing the franchise in recent years. That trend continued this week, with the Hall of Fame running back telling Philadelphia's 94 WIP that the Cowboys have become a "crying shame" in contrast to the rival Philadelphia Eagles.

"I'm sick of it," Smith said of the Eagles' soaring popularity and success. "We have allowed others to nitpick at the [Cowboys] and make fun of the star ... and that's what happens. ... Now all of a sudden over the last 20 years, they win two Super Bowls and they think they're the best thing on the planet, and everywhere I go, I hear, 'Go Birds.' I'm sick of hearing 'Go Birds.'

"That ... bugs me," Smith continued, "because in my heart I truly believe our organization should be contending for an NFC championship and even a Super Bowl at least once or twice every decade because every team [resets] every decade. For us not to be there over the last 30 years is a crying shame."

Smith's comments come roughly a year after the longtime star running back ripped the Cowboys and their owner, Jerry Jones, for a lack of resilience, arguing the club was losing respect across the NFL.

"I'm tired of being sold on what the Cowboys could be," Smith told NBC Sports at the time. "I'm tired. I've had enough of it because I'm more about what the Cowboys really are. ... How do you allow this to happen? Nobody wants to fight no more. No one wants to fight hard anymore. They wanna (say), 'Oh, we are the Cowboys. Tell me how good I am. Check out my Instagram posts. See me on my podcast? I'm doing all this stuff. I'm everything.' Without doing anything. ... People wanna give them so much without doing nothing. And what they're living off of is what happened in the past, not what's going down right now. They're not establishing their own legacy, let alone building off of the legacy that was established."