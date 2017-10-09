Emotional J.J. Watt carted to locker room, leaves in ambulance after injuring knee

Whitney Mercilus was also injured during the first drive of the game, and both have been ruled out

The Texans lost two of their best players during the first series of Sunday night's matchup against the undefeated Chiefs. First, linebacker Whitney Mercilus left the field with a chest injury, and a few plays later defensive end J.J. Watt suffered a knee injury and he had to be helped off the field.

Watt went into the sideline medical tent before taking a cart into the locker room. NBC Sports sideline reporter Michelle Tafoya said that the medical staff "focused on [Watt's] ACL and MCL."

The Texans ruled Mercilus (chest) and Watt (knee) out for the game. Watt was shown on the telecast getting into an ambulance to be taken to the hospital early in the second quarter.

Watt, who played in just three games last season because of a back injury, came into Week 5 looking for his first sack on the season, though according to Pro Football Focus he still was the second-rated defensive end in the league behind only Aaron Donald.

