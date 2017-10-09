Emotional J.J. Watt leaves in ambulance after suffering tibial plateau fracture
Whitney Mercilus was also injured during the first drive of the game, and both have been ruled out
The Texans lost two of their best players during the first series of Sunday night's matchup against the undefeated Chiefs -- linebacker Whitney Mercilus left the field with a chest injury, and a few plays later defensive end J.J. Watt suffered a knee injury that will reportedly end his season.
Watt had to be helped to the sidelines and was taken to the locker room in a cart. He was later transported to the hospital in an ambulance where he was diagnosed with a tibial plateau fracture to his left leg. The Houston Chronicle's John McClain reports that Watt's injury will require surgery and that his season is over, though ESPN's Adam Schefter says the Texans aren't sure how long Watt will be sidelined.
Mercilus was quickly ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's night game as well.
Watt, who played in just three games in 2016 because of a back injury, came into Week 5 looking for his first sack on the season, though according to Pro Football Focus he still was the second-rated defensive end in the league behind only Aaron Donald.
You can follow all the action in Chiefs-Texans game with CBSSports.com's GameTracker.
-
Dolphins investigating NFSW coach video
The Dolphins reportedly had no comment when made aware of the video
-
Week 5 Grades: Steelers, Big Ben get 'F'
Here are the Week 5 grades for every team that played on Sunday
-
Hill seals Chiefs win on punt return
So much for that Texans' comeback
-
WATCH: Watson ducks rush, fires TD bomb
Watson dodged a pass rusher and launched a bomb to Will Fuller to bring the Texans to within...
-
WATCH: McNabb kids get Wentz's autograph
Past and present franchise quarterbacks collide after Philadelphia's blowout win over Ariz...
-
Jones: Players who kneel won't play
'If there is anything disrespecting the flag, then we will not play. Period,' Jones said
Add a Comment