Empire State Building lights up with Eagles, Patriots colors and makes New Yorkers mad

New York may have two football teams (even if they both play in New Jersey), but it is unified in anger toward the Empire State Building the day after the Super Bowl was set. With the Patriots facing the Eagles, it's a nightmare scenario for the city. Either the Jets or the Giants have to watch one of their biggest rivals hoisting the Lombardi. For the Jets, it's more of the same. For the Giants, it's the demise of millions of ringless jokes toward Eagles fans.

The sentiment is nice, to be sure. But it was not received well.

Congratulations to the @Patriots and the @Eagles, The AFC and NFC Champions! In honor of their upcoming trip to the big game our lights are now shining in their colors. Who will you be cheering for on February 4th? 🏈 pic.twitter.com/IsDZLLbrmG — Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) January 22, 2018

Here's some advice for whoever did this. Lie. Delete this tweet and say it was to congratulate the Jets and Giants on playing football this year. Do anything to make people forget that you were giving credit to two of the most hated teams in the city. Yes it's the Empire State Building; yes, someone almost definitely paid for this; no, that will not make it OK to New Yorkers who see this. Want proof?

Unacceptable!!! You know you’re in New York, right? Home of the division rival @giants and @NYJets? This is not cool, not cool at all. 🤦‍♀️🙄 — ((( joyce ))) (@joycefromli) January 22, 2018

This is not how you New York. — Mez (@Mighty1ne) January 22, 2018

Quietly one of the best ones in terms of elitism in the thread.

Are you the empire State building or the 50 states building? Have some pride — Every day's great at your Junes (@D_RoyJenkins) January 22, 2018

And the drama never ends.

STOP THIS MADNESS. The person in charge of this social media account should be fired and maybe arrested. — Kate Reilly (@kateofthings) January 22, 2018

The "and maybe" really makes this look a lot more earnest than it should be.

Of all of the places in the United States, New York is one of the last whose wrath a social media manager wants to incur. It's not too late to salvage this. Say it was the Jets and Giants. Sell out. Do it before it's too late.