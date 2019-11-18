End of 49ers-Cardinals game features incredibly bad beat for some Arizona bettors

As a gambler, nothing quite ruins your day like an unfathomably bad beat on a largely meaningless play. With that in mind, Sunday was a rough one for some bettors who sided with the Arizona Cardinals.

The line on Sunday's 49ers-Cardinals game closed with the Cards getting 10 points. Those who took Arizona with that number were probably feeling quite good for most of the game, especially when the Cardinals managed to take a 26-23 lead with six-and-a-half minutes left to go in the fourth quarter.

But Jimmy Garoppolo and the one-loss 49ers showed some fortitude and stood tall, reclaiming the lead on an impressive drive with less than a minute remaining in the game. But with just 30 seconds on the clock and the 49ers up 30-26, Arizona backers were still in great shape. Barring a disaster, they were still going to cover the spread.

Then, this happened on the game's final play:

49ers closed -10



Bad beat of the year/decade/century pic.twitter.com/EmOJ6fb3zW — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 18, 2019

And just like that ... poof. The defensive touchdown on the game's final play made the final score 36-26, and those who got the Cards at +10 suffered what had to be one of the worst beats (or worst pushes, at least) of their life.

We've seen quite a lot of last-ditch Hail Mary attempts go awry and result in points going the other way, but this particular instance is especially ridiculous. I mean, just look at the nonsense that unfolded on that final sequence. Not only was the lateral/backwards pass attempt a complete mess, but it also looked like someone was going to fall on the fumble with ease. A touchdown going in either direction looked highly improbable, and yet somehow the ball was propelled toward the 49ers end zone and the San Fran defense managed to scoop and score for the incredible cover.

Just a ruthless reminder that gambling can be the worst. (Although any time there's a bad beat, you also have to recognize that there are people on the other side who feel like they hit the lottery with a miraculous cover.)

That being said, the game opened with the Cardinals getting 14 points before it started to shift throughout the week. Anyone who took Arizona with significant time to spare before kickoff was likely saved from misery, but those who waited until the last second were punished in the cruelest fashion.