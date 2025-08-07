The Detroit Lions defense was asked to overcome an incredible amount of injuries during the 2024 season, and unfortunately, adversity has struck early in 2025.

On Thursday, the team announced it placed former second-round pick cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. on injured reserve after he underwent shoulder surgery. This transaction means he will miss the entire 2025 season.

Rakestraw posted a TikTok with the caption, "Words can't describe the way I feel."

"I'll be back soon. Been a rough 2 years," Rakestraw wrote. "But I'll never (question) God. Just want to play the game I love dearly. And show my people who I am and the kids who grew up like me it's possible. So I'll win in the end just been a blurry road I've been on. I know it's a clear road ahead just have to keep pushing."

This is a tough blow for Rakestraw, who had the majority of his rookie season stolen from him due to injuries. According to the Detroit Free Press, he missed time last offseason while recovering from hernia surgery, injured his ankle in training camp, then a hamstring issue landed him on injured reserve. In eight total games played, Rakestraw recored six combined tackles.

The No. 61 overall pick out of Missouri in 2024 was praised for his toughness as a defensive back in both coverage and run support. Over four collegiate seasons, Rakestraw recorded 107 tackles, 24 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one interception. Those 24 passes defensed were tied for the third-most in the SEC since 2020, and he allowed zero touchdowns in 1,017 career coverage snaps.

With Rakestraw now on the shelf, more will be asked specifically of free-agent signee Rock Ya-Sin, the former second-round pick who spent last season with the San Francisco 49ers, and impressed in last week's Hall of Fame game with two big tackles.