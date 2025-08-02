Eighteen tries Eric Allen's name has come up on the Pro Football Hall of Fame ballot. Eighteen times he's failed to be selected.

The 19th time was the charm.

In his 19th year of eligibility, Allen finally was selected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Allen had just one more year of eligibility before falling into the Senior Category, but his Hall of Fame induction was a long time coming. Long considered one of the underrated cornerbacks of his era, Allen shined in his 14 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, and Oakland Raiders.

Allen finished with 54 interceptions in his career, earning six Pro Bowl selections and a First Team All-Pro selection in 1989. His 34 interceptions are tied with Brian Dawkins and Bill Bradley for the most in Eagles history and the 54 total interceptions are 21st in NFL history.

"There's one thing that I wanna say, and I know Jeffrey Lurie is not here today," Allen said in his enshrinement speech. "But I have a special gratitude to the Philadelphia Eagles organization and the tremendous football them they put on the field this year. Fly Eagles Fly."

Finishing in the top-10 in interceptions in a season four times, Allen was one of the best in NFL history with the ball in his hands after a turnover. His four interceptions returned for a touchdown in 1993 tied the NFL record for the most interception returns for a touchdown in a season and his two pick-sixes returned for scores in that same season also tied an NFL record. Allen has eight interception returns for touchdowns, tied for 11th in NFL history. he led the NFL in interception returns for touchdowns twice (four in 1993 and three in 2000).

Of the 33 players that have 50+ interceptions, 27 are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Allen also had four career interceptions and a pick-six in the postseason, pushing his career total to 58 interceptions and nine interception returns for a touchdown in his career (including postseason). Only Charles Woodson and Aqib Talib had more interception returns for touchdowns while playing the cornerback position.

Allen was a cornerback in his entire career, even playing the position well into his mid 30s. He never switched positions in his 14 seasons, even totaling 20 interceptions after turning 30 -- one of just 42 players in NFL history to accomplish the feat.

After a standout career, Allen has finally been inducted into Canton. It's been a long time coming.