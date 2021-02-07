Though he wanted one of the NFL's previously vacant head coaching jobs, Eric Bieniemy staying with the Chiefs in 2021 is probably not a bad consolation prize. A soon-to-be free agent, Bieniemy and the Chiefs are eyeing a new contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The reported reason why the Chiefs and Bieniemy do not currently have a deal in place is because both parties expected Bieniemy to become a head coach this offseason. But after all seven available positions were filled -- Bieniemy interviewed for six of them -- it appears that he will return for a fourth season as Kansas City's offensive coordinator.

Bieniemy, 51, broke into the NFL as the Vikings' running backs coach in 2006. During his five years in Minnesota, Bieniemy worked with Adrian Peterson, who earned four Pro Bowls and his first of three rushing titles under Bieniemy's watch. Bieniemy then spent two years as Colorado's offensive coordinator before joining Andy Reid's staff in 2013. He spent five seasons as the Chiefs' running backs coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018, Patrick Mahomes' first season under center.

Since 2018, the Chiefs' offense has finished first, fifth and sixth in the league in scoring, respectively. Mahomes, the 10th overall pick in the 2017 draft, is the first player to win league and Super Bowl MVP honors before his 25th birthday. With a win in Super Bowl LV, Mahomes would become the youngest starting quarterback in history with multiple Super Bowl wins under his belt.

Mahomes has been a staunch supporter of Bieniemy, who some feel may have been passed over because he is not the Chiefs' primary play caller. Mahomes, during an appearance on the "Dan Patrick Show," said that Bieniemy has a significant influence on the plays that are integrated into the Chiefs' weekly game plan.

"The way he's able to go about calling plays throughout the game -- I understand we have coach Reid, and coach Reid calls plays, but there's a ton of input from coach Bieniemy and he calls a ton of plays in our game plan," Mahomes said, via the New York Post. "It just gets overlooked. I mean, who knows what it is? It's a loss for everybody else in the NFL and a gain for us. Hopefully he gets his chance, because he'll succeed at wherever he is. But if he doesn't, we're glad enough to have him back again."

Mahomes feels that Bieniemy has both the tangible and intangible qualities to be a successful NFL head coach.

"If you look at his track record and the way he's able to coach us, the way he's able to lead men — people say that, but to be able to lead a locker room of people from every different background, every different race and everything like that, and be able to be the lead of the locker room is a special talent," Mahomes said. "It's a talent, and he's able to do that."