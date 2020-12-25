With rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire out for at least the next couple weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs will be turning to Le'Veon Bell as their lead back. While Bell struggled in the role with the New York Jets, Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is confident the veteran can handle that role with the Chiefs.

"Le'Veon Bell has played in this league long enough to know football," Bieniemy said during his Zoom press conference, per a transcription by Chiefs blog ArrowheadPride.com. "Now he may be learning a different language -- in a sense -- but when it's all said and done, football is football. He'll be able to connect the two dots if that language doesn't quite snap in. I'm not concerned with Le'Veon at all. Like I said… the next man is up."

Bell was cut by New York after the team's Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals, then quickly caught on with the Chiefs. He has played in each of the team's last eight games, averaging 8.5 touches and 39.3 total yards per game while typically taking somewhere around a third of the total snaps. Obviously, that snap share is set to increase. And Bieniemy is confident that Bell will be able to step up.

"He's smart," said Bieniemy. "He's intelligent. He takes the game home. He's a football junkie. He just gets it. And that's the thing that I love about him: just his football intellect. And on top of that, he's always asking questions -- because he wants to know exactly what to do and how to do it the right way."

The Chiefs play the Falcons and Chargers in their final two games of the season, and they control their own destiny in the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They will obviously lean heavily on Patrick Mahomes and the passing game as they have for much of the season, but Bell -- and backup Darrell Williams -- should still get his opportunities on the ground.