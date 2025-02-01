Eric Bieniemy is back in the big leagues. After a year in the college ranks, the two-time Super Bowl champion offensive coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs has agreed to terms to become the Chicago Bears new running backs coach, as confirmed by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones.

The 55-year-old coach spent this past season at UCLA, but before that, he had enjoyed a 10-year run with the Chiefs that included two Super Bowl wins and three AFC titles as the team's offensive coordinator. Bieniemy will now bring that experience to Chicago while joining new Bears head coach Ben Johnson's coaching staff.

A former NFL running back himself, Bieniemy enjoyed a nine-year playing career before getting into coaching. He got his first NFL job in 2006, serving as the Minnesota Vikings' running backs coach for five years before a brief return to college to serve as Colorado's offensive coordinator. In Minnesota, Bieniemy worked closely with Adrian Peterson, a 2007 first-round pick who ended his career as the NFL's fifth all-time career rushing leader.

Bieniemy returned to the NFL in 2013 and was on Andy Reid's first coaching staff in Kansas City. He was the Chiefs' running backs coach for five years before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018, which was also Patrick Mahomes' first season as a starting quarterback. Mahomes won his first league MVP that season as the Chiefs got to within a game of the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs won Super Bowls LIV and LVII with Bieniemy serving as the team's offensive coordinator. But after not getting any head coaching opportunities, Bieniemy spent the 2023 season as the Commanders offensive coordinator, but he was not retained on the coaching staff after then-head coach Ron Rivera was fired. He spent this past season as UCLA's offensive coordinator and associated head coach.

Bieniemy is the latest notable coach to join Johnson's coaching staff.

Johnson, who is coming off a successful run as the Lions' offensive coordinator, is quickly assembling his first staff with the Bears, who are coming off of a disappointing 5-12 season. He recently named former Saints head coach Dennis Allen as his defensive coordinator and former Broncos tight ends coach Declan Doyle as the Bears' offensive coordinator. Allen and Doyle worked together in New Orleans from 2019-22. Johnson also recently announced that Richard Hightower will resume his duties as the Bears' special teams coordinator.

The Bears have also hired former Lions receivers coach Antwaan Randle El to be their new assistant head coach/wide receivers coach and former Cowboys defensive backs coach Al Harris as a defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach.