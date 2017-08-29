Eric Dickerson will sign a one-day contract to retire with the Rams

Eric Dickerson is returning to the NFL and the Rams. On Monday, the Rams announced that Dickerson will sign a one-day contract with the Rams on Tuesday so that he can retire as a member of the franchise.

Better late than never.

"It feels amazing to sign this contract and officially be a Los Angeles Ram for life," Dickerson said, per the Rams' website. "My passion for this organization during my playing days and for the players wearing Rams jerseys now is undeniable. This is where my career started and this is where my heart is, so closing this chapter with the Rams back in Los Angeles feels right. I would like to thank Stan Kroenke and the Rams for this opportunity and all of the fans for their outpouring support over the years."

Dickerson entered the league in 1983 as the No. 2 overall pick. He went on to play for the Rams from 1983-87, rushing for 7,245 yards and 56 touchdowns. Midway through the 1987 season, the Rams traded Dickerson, who was unhappy about his contract, to Indianapolis. Dickerson played for the Colts through the 1991 season. He spent one season with the Raiders and another in Atlanta before retiring.

In all, Dickerson rushed for 13,259 yards (the seventh-most in NFL history) and 90 touchdowns (tied for 13th in NFL history). He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1999.

"Eric took the NFL by storm the moment he joined the Rams -- from an outstanding rookie season, to a string of Pro Bowls and awards, and an unforgettable 1984 season to claim the league's single-season rushing title," Rams COO Kevin Demoff said. "While Eric has always been a member of the Rams family, we believe that it was time to officially cement his legacy as a member of the Los Angeles Rams, as his accomplishments and contributions to our franchise deserve to be celebrated and remembered forever. We are proud to honor the Hall of Fame career of Eric Dickerson with his family and Rams fans everywhere."

Most importantly, this move symbolizes just how much Dickerson's relationship with the Rams has improved in the past year. Last year, Dickerson clashed with then-coach Jeff Fisher. At one point, Dickerson said that Fisher asked him to stay away from the team. With Fisher gone, Dickerson's relationship with the team has been restored to the point where Dickerson feels comfortable joining the team.

For a day at least.