Eric Ebron calls Landon Collins a punk for a clean hit, then commends his effort

Eric Ebron, one of Matthew Stafford's favorite targets last season -- and one of the league's best tight ends -- was also the Lions' leading receiver in Monday night's win over the Giants. He finished with five catches for 42 yards and this touchdown celebration:

Relatively muted by today's standards, what with the NFL's relaxed celebration rules. But there's a reason.

"I was pissed off," Ebron told Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. "I was pissed off at that little punk of a safety they've got over there."

That "punk" would be Giants safety Landon Collins.

Right after Ebron's touchdown grab, and just before the Lions lined up for the extra point, he got in Collins' face to voice his displeasure over a hit Collins delivered earlier in the game. Collins was no doubt confused about why Ebron was jawing at him when he wasn't in coverage on the scoring play.

"He got a touchdown. I guess he thought he scored on me. He did not," Collins said after the game, via NJ.com's James Kratch. "Like I said, he didn't catch any balls or have any yards on me. I guess he didn't like the hit I laid on him. It's the game of football. I'm not going to play soft for nobody. I'm going to hit you. If I can see you and square you up, I'm going to hit you. That's what you're going to get, and that's what he got."

The hit in question, the one that got Ebron so fired up, seems perfectly legit:

Ebron didn't deem the hit illegal. Apparently, he though it was ... too hard.

"Collins, he played a good game, that hit just pissed me off and I didn't feel like celebrating," Ebron explained. "I wasn't in that kind of joyful mood. It was still a good game. He played his butt off trying to guard me. I commend him for that."

Of course, because it's 2017, the two players continued their conversation on Twitter.

Lol... twitter fingers. The honey badger was better https://t.co/MzvnhT3WWa — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) September 20, 2017

We would like to think both Ebron and Collins are playing it up for their audiences because there's no way a 250-pound tight end, some two days after the game, can still be upset about getting leveled by a 220-pound safety on a perfectly legal play.