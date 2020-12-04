The road is not going to be kind to the Steelers in the coming weeks. Thanks to the NFL needing to reschedule Pittsburgh's matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, who were dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, three times, the Steelers are now in the midst of playing three games over a 12-day stretch. That doesn't exactly excite Steelers tight end Eric Ebron.

"We put all of these stipulations in place," Ebron told Uninterrupted's 17 Weeks podcast, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk. "Everybody signed up and said, 'Ok, this is gonna be cool.' Nobody thought you would play three games in 12 days. Think about that. That's us. We play [Wednesday], we play Monday [against Washington], and we play Sunday [at Buffalo]. Oh my God. . . . They're trying to see us fail, bro. Welcome to the National Football League."

Ebron even went a step further and noted that he would have been comfortable -- and possibly even preferred -- losing a game check had the league decided to cancel that Steelers-Ravens matchup that was originally set for Thanksgiving night. Ebron, who signed a two-year, $12 million deal with Pittsburgh this offseason, a game check would be worth $58,823.53.

"I don't care about a game check," he said. "I'm sorry, I know there are people who don't make the amount of money I do. I know that. So what? I'm sure they don't want to play three games in 12 days either. They'd much rather, you know, lose a game check than risk them not making a check the next year because they're hurt."

After that rare Wednesday matchup with the Ravens, Pittsburgh will now host the Washington Football Team on Monday and then head up to Buffalo for a Sunday Night Football matchup with the Bills in Week 14. While the Steelers will be getting an extremely well-rested Washington club -- who last played on Thanksgiving -- in Week 13, the Bills also play on Monday, which, at the very least, puts them on the same track of preparation leading up to their head-to-head.

Still, this is less than ideal for the Steelers, who 11-0 and the current top seed in the AFC. Because of that, Ebron is hoping for some reimbursement when he predicts his team will be in the Super Bowl.

"When we go to the Super Bowl they just better give us the biggest plane, the best hotel, the top of everything," Ebron said. "Like whatever they did for Kansas City last year we need to be 30 times better than that when we go to the Super Bowl because that'll be their makeup to us. They gotta roll out the red carpet for our ass now. They ain't trying to do it in the regular season. They're gonna have to do it then and we want it bigger and better than everybody else because they made us go through three road games in the middle of the year, and then three games in 12 days. And everybody says, 'Oh we have the easiest schedule.' OK, come over here and play with us then."

This season, Ebron has been a solid piece to the Pittsburgh passing attack, totaling 413 yards and four touchdowns on 42 receptions.