Eric Fisher fined by NFL for beer celebration; Budweiser offers to pay it to charity of choice
Budweiser offers to pay Fisher's fine for his beer celebration in the Chiefs AFC divisional round win
Despite having the celebration of the NFL season, Kansas City Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher was fined $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct after dumping two beers on himself in Sunday's AFC divisional playoff win over the Houston Texans. After Patrick Mahomes connected with tight end Blake Bell for a touchdown to give the Chiefs a 47-31 lead, Fisher joined his teammates in a celebration with the fans, which is where he received the beer for his epic celebration.
Fisher received two beers and smashed them over his head, prompting the celebration to go viral on social media.
Budweiser picked up the tab for Fisher's fine, giving the money to the charity of his choice.
This isn't the first time Anheuser-Busch has matched a fine for a player with a beer celebration. The Bud Light Twitter account responded to a Week 14 fine of Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters, which he also participated in a beer celebration, with a promise to match the five-figure sum with a donation to a charity of Peters's choice. Peters shotgunned a beer with a fan, which led to his fine.
Anheuser-Busch has done an excellent job of winning over NFL fans over the past few years. From promoting the "Dilly Dilly" commercials to "Philly Philly" when the Philadelphia Eagles made their Super Bowl runs to paying off beer celebrations, the beer company has expanded its fanbase with their marketing strategy.
