Eric Reid fined $20,054 for hit on Michael Thomas, tweets he's 'adding it to the file'
Reid wasn't flagged for the play against the Saints
Eric Reid is still mighty suspicious of the NFL's treatment of him since being signed by the Panthers. He was upset at being drug-tested for the seventh time in 11 weeks, and now he's questioning a $20,054 league from the NFL for a late hit on Michael Thomas in Monday night's game against the Saints.
Reid said that he's "adding it to the file" in a tweet with video of the hit, and he hashtagged the message "DulyNoted."
As Reid notes, he wasn't flagged for the play, and there doesn't seem to be a lot of contact between him and Thomas.
Reid and the NFL were in the middle of a very public spat before the Panthers signed him, with him following Colin Kaepernick's lead by filing a collusion grievance against the owners when he wasn't signed as a free agent. The Panthers signed him after safety became a position of dire need for them.
Reid has an interception and four passes defensed on the season, alongside 64 tackles. Despite being signed, his collusion case is still pending, and as he's making clear, each fine and drug test is going into "the file."
