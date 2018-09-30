Eric Reid's signing with Panthers has changed nothing for his ex-teammate Colin Kaepernick
NFL teams still aren't interested in Kaepernick, who is Reid's partner in a collusion case against the league
Eric Reid's signing with the Carolina Panthers this week has changed nothing for his former teammate and close friend Colin Kaepernick, who is also his partner in the collusion case against the NFL. While multiple teams explored signing Reid this week, there have been no overtures toward Kaepernick, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.
Kaepernick's agents continue to reach out to NFL teams via texts, calls and emails, as injuries continue to prompt clubs to work out free-agent passers on a weekly basis, but the vast majority, if not all, are ignored and go unreturned, the source said. With Kaepernick's collusion case likely to begin by December, it seems unlikely a team will budge, and many of the coaches, owners and general managers who could use help at the quarterback position will be called to testify under cross-examination at those hearings.
The climate does not seem to be improving for Kaepernick, who has yet to even work out for an NFL team since leaving the 49ers after the 2016 season. He has met with only one team, the Seattle Seahawks long ago, and continues to train daily in the New York area, where he now resides, hopeful of getting an opportunity to play again.
