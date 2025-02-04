NEW ORLEANS -- Parris Campbell may not be one of the big names on the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl roster, but he shares a special bond with arguably the biggest name to represent the Birds on the NFL's biggest stage: Saquon Barkley. After enduring a lowly 2023 season together with the rival New York Giants, Campbell said he and the star running back are basking in the "blessing" of their Philly rejuvenation.

"We had a moment after the NFC Championship," Campbell told CBS Sports at Opening Night in the Caesars Superdome. "We were in the locker room, and we just embraced each other, man. We gave each other a big hug. We went to dinner Saturday night before we left, and it's just amazing, bro. It's super amazing. Saquon is also a friend of mine, as we became super close over the last two years. It's a blessing."

Their celebratory dinner, generously provided by Philly-area DePaul's Table Steakhouse, came almost exactly one year after Barkley and Campbell finished a 5-12 season with the Giants. That campaign would prove to be Barkley's last in New York, and it eventually led Campbell, who's battled injuries for much of his NFL career, to contemplate retirement.

"I've been through so much, man," the wide receiver explained Monday. "There was times I wanted to give up, quit, not be here. But I relied on my faith, man, and the Lord saw me through it all. And now I'm back on [the] active [roster], in the Super Bowl. I mean, you can't draw it up any better. I'm super grateful for the Lord and Him allowing me to see everything through."

Campbell, who's on his third team in three seasons, said he and Barkley aren't the only Eagles to grow closer over their unpredictable journeys. He calls fellow pass-catchers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith -- the headliners of the team's wide receiver corps -- "two of the best dudes to be around," citing their deep discussions on everything from faith to family. The strongest commonality: They don't shy from hard times.

"I feel like adversity is lessons from the Lord," Campbell said. "I think when you are rooted in your faith, standing in the word of God, it kinda just shifts your entire mindset. Adversity is also, like, building armor. If I go through something here, and then I go through something later down the road in life, I know how to handle it. … You go through adversity enough, you build this armor, you feel prepared."

Few peers, Campbell added, seem better prepared for Super Bowl LIX than the men up top: quarterback Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni, the latter of whom previously mentored Campbell with the Indianapolis Colts.

"[I love] how they continue to just go to work no matter what's being said about them," Campbell explained. "No matter what the outside noise is saying, they put their heads down together, and they grind it out. It says a lot about Nick the head coach. It says a lot about Jalen as the leader of this team. I'm grateful that they're on our side."