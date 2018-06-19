ESPN Body Issue 2018: Saquon Barkley, Jerry Rice and Adam Rippon headline lineup of athletes

When "ESPN The Magazine" drops its 10th annual Body Issue on June 25, there will be no shortage of some of sports' newest physical specimens. But youth isn't the only thing that will be on display in the revealing photo shoot, as a handful of age-old legends also headline this year's lineup of athletes.

ESPN announced the full roster of 2018 Body Issue participants on Tuesday, and emerging stars like U.S. Olympic skater Adam Rippon and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley were listed alongside veterans almost twice -- or more -- their age, including 55-year-old Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice and 63-year-old Australian golf icon Greg Norman.

The 10th annual Body Issue drops June 25 ... and we've got the full roster of athletes right here. pic.twitter.com/1XyfnOBntk — ESPN (@espn) June 19, 2018

The complete Body Issue lineup: Barkley, Rippon, Rice, Norman, U.S. women's national soccer player Crystal Dunn, Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Kuechel, Seattle Storm WNBA players Sue Bird and Breanna Storm, Seattle Reign FC soccer player Megan Rapinoe, World Cup and LA Galaxy soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimović, U.S. Olympic relay runner Tori Bowie, U.S. Olympic cross-country skier Jessie Diggins, USSSA Pride softball player Lauren Chamberlain, WWE wrestler Charlotte Flair, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns.