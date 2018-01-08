ESPN producer: Jon Gruden got 'dozens' of serious coaching offers over the years

When Jon Gruden is introduced as the Oakland Raiders' new head coach, he will end a 10-year absence from the sidelines, returning to the city that gave him his first head coaching job two decades ago.

The former Super Bowl champion wasn't lacking for coaching offers while he served as the color commentator for ESPN's "Monday Night Football," however.

Long rumored to have interest in a return to the NFL and a popular name in speculation surrounding annual vacancies, Gruden was reported to have met with the Indianapolis Colts prior to the 2017 season. But even before Jim Irsay put out feelers, the former -- and soon-to-be -- Raiders coach was repeatedly targeted by teams both in the pros and college football, as Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko reported Monday.

Citing word from "Monday Night Football" producer Jay Rothman, who helped recruit Gruden to broadcasting after the coach was fired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the 2008 season, Klemko said the 54-year-old TV icon had no shortage of suitors over the years:

Gruden's decision to return to the NFL comes after almost a decade of courting from NFL and college teams. Rothman, who grew close with Gruden as the MNF showrunner, said the number of serious offers that came in over the years numbered in the dozens.

Now, Gruden is locked into a 10-year contract with Oakland, where Klemko's story described as the coach's long-cherished home.