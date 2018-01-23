ESPN rep says the network will 'talk to' Peyton Manning, others about MNF job

Jon Gruden recently became the new coach of the Oakland Raiders. That's exciting for Raiders fans, but his departure from ESPN means that a new job is now open: the role of analyst on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" telecasts. Gruden held the role from 2009 through 2017, and the network is currently searching for his replacement.

One of the names being considered: retired star Peyton Manning. "We like Peyton Manning," ESPN senior vice president of event and studio production Stephanie Druley said, per Sports Illustrated's Richard Deitsch. "And we would be foolish not to talk to him."

Manning is a widely-coveted potential broadcaster due to his star power, football expertise, and experience in television, which includes countless commercials as well as appearances on programs like "Saturday Night Live." Reports on his potential interest in a broadcasting role have been mixed, with some outlets painting him as interested in a job and others insisting he would rather have a role in ownership or team operations.

Manning, of course, is not the only candidate. Current ESPN analyst Matt Hasselbeck, who works on the network's pregame show, is among those being considered. He is slated to call the Pro Bowl on ESPN.

"We are considering Matt, for sure," Druley told SI. "I would not consider the Pro Bowl an audition per se. When we hired Matt a few years ago there were other networks that wanted Matt as a game analyst. I expect Matt to be very good this and he will certainly be considered."

Druley told SI that ESPN hopes to have Gruden's replacement locked in by this spring. As for as what they're looking for, here's the description:

"We want someone who loves the game, who is a student of the game but who has a personality as well. We want them to have interests outside of football and the ability to connect with the viewers. We talk often about how a broadcast should personalize and analyze -- and I think we need to do more of that in the MNF booth."

That certainly sounds like an appealing candidate, but it remains to be seen who ESPN thinks fits the description. We're going to find out sooner or later, and the person that gets chosen will be on our TVs 16 times next fall.