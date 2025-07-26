Evan Engram's individual success did not correlate with team triumphs during his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but with his move to the Denver Broncos comes an opportunity to contribute to a potentially more competitive franchise. The veteran tight end said he already sees a difference with his new squad from a cultural perspective, and he threw a subtle dig the Jaguars' way in his assessment of the Broncos' willingness to put in offseason work.

Engram hit the free agency market in March when the Jaguars released him after three years with the franchise. Denver scooped him up a week later on a two-year, $23 million deal. The move could pay dividends for both parties.

"It's hard to be the first one in the building," Engram said at training camp. "I'm used to being the first one. In Jacksonville, I was always the first one. It was really easy. Here, it's kind of tough. A lot of guys doing it at the highest level. It's just a contagious environment. We all want to get better, and we all have high standards that we all want to achieve together."

Some of Engram's most productive years to date came with the Jaguars. He posted career-high marks in receptions (114) and receiving yards (963) during the 2023 season and logged four touchdowns apiece in that campaign and the one prior. His tenure came to an unceremonious end, though, when Jacksonville released him on the heels of a season-ending shoulder injury.

Engram had his choice of two teams in free agency as he visited and received offers from both the Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. Just a few months into his stint in Denver, it sounds as though he made the right choice.

"That's probably my favorite thing about being a Bronco right now," Engram said. "Just the way that this team connects, the way they push each other, the way they challenge each other, the way that we bonded, the standard that we have for ourselves, the camaraderie we have, the laughs that we have. It's an incredible locker room. A lot of great leaders."

Denver quarterback Bo Nix has a new reliable weapon in Engram, who can be a high-volume target when healthy. Despite his litany of injuries throughout a career that dates back to 2017, the former first-round pick has never logged fewer than 44 catches or 365 yards in a season. At his best, he is one of the best tight ends in the league. The six touchdowns he accumulated in 2017 were the most in a season by a rookie tight end, and his 114 grabs and 963 yards two years ago were the most ever by a Jacksonville tight end.