Even without Antonio Brown, here's why the Steelers have the AFC's most explosive offense

To borrow a Mike Tomlin-ism, the Steelers have been consistently above the line for pretty much the entirety of his 11 seasons in Pittsburgh. This is all confirmed by the 114-60 regular-season record, and the 8-6 mark in the playoffs that includes two Super Bowl appearances and a Lombardi Trophy. There's also this: Tomlin's never had a losing season and on eight occasions, the Steelers have won at least 10 games, including this season where they're currently 12-3 after whipping up on an injury-ravaged Texans outfit on Monday night.

And this is noteworthy, because for all that Tomlin and the Steelers have accomplished over the last decade, his teams have an annoying habit of playing down -- and often losing -- to really bad teams. We've written exhaustively about this over the years, most recently following Pittsburgh's Week 3 overtime loss to Chicago. The defense was embarrassed against a Bears team that started Mike Glennon at quarterback and at the time it felt like one more name to add the List of Inexplicable Losses since Tomlin took over:

2009, Week 11: 6-3 Steelers lose to 2-7 Chiefs, 27-24. Line: Steelers -11.5

2009, Week 13: 6-5 Steelers lose to 3-8 Raiders, 27-24. Line: Steelers -15

2009, Week 14: 6-6 Steelers lose to 1-11 Browns, 13-6. Line: Steelers -10

2012, Week 3: 1-1 Steelers lose to 0-2 Raiders, 34-31. Line: Steelers -4

2012, Week 6: 2-2 Steelers lose to 1-4 Titans, 26-23. Line: Steelers -6.5

2012, Week 12: 6-4 Steelers lose to 2-8 Browns, 20-14. Line: Steelers -2

2012, Week 14: 7-4 Steelers lose to 4-8 Chargers, 34-24. Line: Steelers -7.5

2013, Week 4: 0-3 Steelers lose to 0-3 Vikings, 34-27. Line: Steelers -3

2013, Week 8: 2-4 Steelers lose to 2-4 Raiders, 21-18. Line: Steelers -2.5

2014, Week 4: 2-1 Steelers lose to 0-3 Buccaneers, 27-24. Line: Steelers -7.5

2014, Week 10: 6-3 Steelers lose to 1-8 Jets, 20-13. Line: Steelers -4

2014, Week 13: 7-4 Steelers lose to the 4-7 Saints, 35-32. Line: Steelers -3.5

2015, Week 16: 9-5 Steelers lose to the 4-10 Ravens, 20-10. Line: Steelers -10

2016, Week 6: 4-1 Steelers lose to the 1-4 Dolphins, 30-15. Line: Steelers -7

2017, Week 3: 2-0 Steelers lose to the 0-2 Bears, 23-17. Line: Steelers -7

But here's the thing: That game in Chicago in late September was the Steelers' last loss to a terrible team. There were losses to the Jaguars two weeks later, and to the Patriots, two weeks ago but those are two of the AFC's best teams. What didn't happen -- and what felt commonplace in previous seasons -- is that Pittsburgh didn't no-show against the likes of the Andrew Luck-less Colts or the Aaron Rodgers-less Packers or the Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt-less Texans on Christmas night.

Granted, the Steelers had to call on Chris Boswell to convert a game-winning field goal in the waning seconds of those games against Green Bay and Indy but the important takeaway is that they won. Perhaps most encouraging, on Monday night, Boswell had little to do because the Steelers dominated a terrible opponent for 60 minutes. And they did it without Antonio Brown, who is sidelined with a calf injury for a few more weeks.

This is a huge development because Brown is one of the NFL's most dynamic players and easily its best receiver. Through 13 and a half games, Brown hauled in 101 passes for 1,533 yards and 9 touchdowns and averaged 15.2 yards per catch , his best mark since 2011 when he was Ben Roethilsberger's second favorite deep threat behind Mike Wallace.

The passing offense starts with Roethlisberger but goes through Brown, who beats double teams more often than good wideouts get open versus man coverage. So it was fair to wonder that the Steelers offense might sputter without Brown, as other players took on bigger roles and Roethlisberger got comfortable regularly throwing to guys not wearing No. 84.

Since 2012, Brown has missed four games. The Steelers went 1-3, averaged 14.0 points and 208.3 passing yards, and converted just a quarter of their third-down opportunities. Against the Texans, the Steelers scored 34 points, Roethlisberger was an efficient 20 of 29 for 228 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers, and the offense was 7 of 12 on third down.

To recap: There was no evidence of an adjustment period in Houston. So how did Pittsburgh compensate for Brown's absence?

Meet Vance McDonald

The Steelers signed Ladarius Green following the 2015 season, after Heath Miller announced his retirement, and the expectation was that Green's speed and athleticism would create mismatches for opposing defenses. But he missed much of the first three months of the season with injuries and while he showed glimpses of his capabilities against the Giants in Week 13 (6 catches, 118 yards, 1 touchdown), and two weeks later against the Bengals (5 catches, 72 yards), he suffered a concussion in Cincinnati and didn't see the field again for the rest of the season. The Steelers released Green in the offseason and landed Vance McDonald in late August, sending a fifth-round pick to the 49ers in exchange for the speedy tight end.

Like Green, McDonald has struggled with injuries. But when he's on the field it's clear Roethlisberger trusts him. We saw it in Week 14 against the Ravens, when McDonald flashed his athleticism and finished with four catches for 52 yards, including this swing pass in which he beat a defensive back to the corner for a 20-yard gain.

We saw more of that athleticism against the Texans. Here he is on the Steelers' first drive:

And a play later, he flashed again:

The Steelers' other tight end, Jesse James, can run those same routes, but he's not doing it at that speed. And when you factor in the Steelers' other weapons, that's a huge advantage for an offense even without Brown for the time being.

Also, something to consider:

Moving on...

Little by little, Martavis Bryant gets better each week

Martavis Bryant missed four games in 2015 because he violated the league's substance abuse policy. More violations led to a suspension for all of 2016. He returned to the team in 2017 but struggled early in the season to show form that made him a pass-catching freak show during his first two years in the NFL. Part of it was rust -- 18 months between games will have that effect -- and part of it was trust. Specifically: Roethlisberger didn't trust Bryant to be in the right place on the field. No such concerns exist between Big Ben and Brown, which is a big part of why they've been so dominant.

But take this play from mid-November. On the Steelers' first series against the Colts, Roethlisberger sees that Bryant is in single coverage and targets him deep down the field. Bryant was supposed to win on the inside. It doesn't happen and cornerback Pierre Desir comes up with a huge interception.

Five weeks later, a similar play: Roethlisberger drops a ball between the defender and the sideline and Bryant does this:

The difference is a huge gain on a touchdown drive instead of an interception. Against the Texans, Bryant had one of his best games of the season, averaging 20 yards per reception. He also has catches of 36 and 39 yards the last two weeks, evidence that the Steelers will continue to take deep shots even without Brown. Which brings us to JuJu Smith-Schuster.

JuJu gonna JuJu

The 2017 second-round pick is closing in on Santonio Holmes' record for catches by a Steelers rookie. In 2006, Holmes had 49 catches for 824 yards and two touchdowns. With a week left in the regular season, Smith-Schuster has 49 catches for 774 yards and six touchdowns. The thing is, Holmes and Smith-Schuster couldn't be more different as pass catchers; the former is a traditional wideout: small and fast. The latter is equal parts Hines Ward and Anquan Bolden -- and he's also fast. It's a marvel to watch Smith-Schuster's combination of strength and speed as defenders bounce off him as he makes his way downfield.

Here's Smith-Schuster on the receiving end of a 49-yard bomb -- and pay special attention to the hand-fighting with the cornerback while the ball is in the air and how smoothly he hauls it in at the last second:

And a play later, this happened:

To reiterate: Even with Brown on the mend, the Steelers are stacked. This is no huge secret but the difference between now and, say, the early part of the season is that Roethlisberger didn't seem to trust his non-Brown-ian options then like he does now. Oh by the way, we haven't even mentioned the other best player on this offense: Le'Veon Bell, who rushed for 69 yards against the Texans (4.9 YPC) and had 28 receiving yards, including this nifty 10-yard gain:

The primary reason we included that clip isn't to highlight Bell's versatility -- we all know about that -- but to shine a light on the Steelers' unsung offensive line. In particular, left tackle Alejandro Villanueva. Seriously, look what he just did to Jadeveon Clowney. For all the talk of offensive firepower at the skill position, the Steelers aren't who they are without Villanueva, Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro, Ramon Foster and Marcus Gilbert. According to Football Outsiders, the Steelers' offensive line ranks first in pass protection and eighth in run blocking. This reality wasn't lost on Bell who rewarded them with fancy rare watches.

Even without Brown, the Steelers can light up a scoreboard. With Brown -- and with a supporting cast that gets better by the week -- this could be the best Steelers team Tomin's ever had.