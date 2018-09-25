Everson Griffen reportedly under evaluation in hospital after bizarre gun incident at Minneapolis hotel

The Vikings went off the rails on Sunday, losing in historic fashion to the Buffalo Bills as a 16.5-point favorite, and during the game, defensive end Everson Griffen was nowhere to be seen. Mike Zimmer was predictably tight-lipped about the situation, but some concerning details surrounding Griffen's absence have begun to emerge, involving a bizarre incident with a gun at a Minneapolis hotel.

According to a report from Josina Anderson of ESPN, Griffin is currently in a hospital being evaluated after the incident in question. A source told Anderson that Griffin is "getting assistance on personal matters" and that the NFL is "comfortable he has a good support system around him."

The primary concern for Griffen is what happened over the weekend, as officers of the Minneapolis Police Department were called to Hotel Ivy on Saturday because, per a police report obtained by ESPN's Courtney Cronin, "an individual was threatening to shoot someone if he wasn't allowed in his room."

On the police report the individual's name was redacted, but Cronin reports it was indeed Griffen who was at the hotel with a firearm when police came to check on him.

Additionally, the report indicates members of the hotel staff thought Griffen could have been "under the influence of alcohol or narcotics" and that Griffen, who checked into the hotel last week, created issues/a disturbance "each time he walks through the lobby."

Per Cronin, things got heated enough on Saturday where there was a threat of assault directed towards some hotel staff members. When police officers showed up, Griffen said "I'm leaving." No arrests were made.

The Vikings released a statement on Monday night confirming they are aware of the situation.

"We are aware of the situation involving Everson Griffen and certainly concerned by what we have heard," Vikings GM Rick Spielman said. "We are currently focused on Everson's well-being and providing the appropriate support for him and his family."

Asked about Griffen's absence after the loss to Buffalo, Zimmer said the defensive end "is having a personal matter and I'm going to leave it at that."

Griffen was held out of practice throughout the week with a knee injury before being declared inactive for the Vikings game against the Bills.