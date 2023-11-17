Cleveland is firmly in the AFC playoff hunt despite suffering multiple key injuries. This week, the Browns were dealt their toughest hand, losing Deshaun Watson for the season with a shoulder injury. How will the team rebound from the loss? We take a look at that situation and the most pressing needs around the league.

Some of the notable names added to injured reserve last week include Watson, Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander, Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks, Lions offensive guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean.

With that in mind, here is a look at the most pressing positional needs for every NFL team:

AFC

Bengals: Offensive guard

The biggest question here, of course, is the health of Joe Burrow, who injured his wrist in the second quarter of Thursday night's Week 11 loss to the Ravens and didn't play the rest of the game. When Burrow is healthy enough to play, the bigger question mark on the roster is the interior offensive line. The franchise has invested significant resources into the offensive line over the past two offseasons, but still has positions to fill before Burrow can feel secure. The unit has not played up to expectations as it is allowing pressure, on average, in 2.31 seconds, according to TruMedia; the second-worst margin in the league.

The Bengals are allowing 247.8 passing yards per game, which is the eighth-most in the NFL. They put a lot of faith in a young cornerback room that has understandably seen its share of ups-and-downs this season.

Burrow heavily utilized the tight end position when he was in Baton Rouge, but he has not had a consistent producer at the position since he arrived in Ohio's Queen city.

Bills: Cornerback

Cornerback Tre'Davious White is done for the season with an Achilles injury. Kaiir Elam was added to injured reserve on Nov. 2 with an ankle injury. The Bills acquired Rasul Douglas from Green Bay, but Green Bay had already been looking for a reason to put rookie Carrington Valentine in the starting lineup. Christian Benford and Taron Johnson round out the Bills' secondary.

The backbone of Buffalo's defense has been a concern. Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and linebacker Matt Milano are on the injured reserve. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver has been slowed down by injury as well. Terrel Bernard, Tyrel Dodson and Dorian Williams have been asked to grow up in a hurry as the team attempts to fill a need at the position.

Broncos: Defensive tackle

Denver has come alive a bit over the past month but the defensive front has been underwhelming. Dre'Mont Jones left Denver in free agency. Length and depth were integral in head coach Sean Payton's time with the Saints, and that has been challenged early in his time with Denver. The Broncos are allowing 158.3 rushing yards per game, which is the most in the NFL.

Browns: Quarterback

Cleveland has suffered debilitating injuries to running back Nick Chubb, offensive tackle Jack Conklin and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills. They have been able to overcome those losses but the season-ending injury to Deshaun Watson may be the straw that breaks the camel's back. When Watson was injured earlier in the season, the team turned to rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Thompson-Robinson completed 19-of-36 passes for 121 yards and 3 interceptions against Baltimore. When that went awry, they turned to veteran P.J. Walker, who was more good than bad. The Browns have now gone back to Thompson-Robinson in the wake of this week's news regarding Watson. On Friday, the team reportedly worked out several quarterbacks, including Joe Flacco.

An injury to Conklin forced rookie Dawand Jones into the lineup early and he has played well. Jedrick Wills was added to the injured reserve last week after suffering an injury against the Cardinals. Cleveland turned to James Hudson at left tackle during the game but have been experimenting with Jones on the left side during practice.

Chargers: Defensive tackle

The Chargers defense, in general, has been underwhelming. It has added players at defensive tackle in recent offseasons, but that investment has not produced the results the franchise had hoped.

Cornerback is also a need. J.C. Jackson was recently traded back to New England after signing a lucrative contract just a few offseasons ago. Los Angeles is allowing 291.2 passing yards per game, which is the worst in the league.

And then there's wide receiver. Star Mike Williams is already out for the season with a torn ACL, and now Josh Palmer will miss at least four games after going on injured reserve with a knee sprain. If Los Angeles wants to challenge for a playoff spot in the AFC, first-round rookie Quentin Johnston will likely need to make his presence felt. He has just 18 catches for 162 yards and 1 touchdown in 2023, though he's been a little more involved recently.

Chiefs: Wide receiver

The offensive tackle additions of Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor have been underwhelming. They have allowed 44 combined pressures, according to TruMedia. There are 40 NFL players with at least 20 pressures allowed and the Chiefs tackle pairing are two of them.

The wide receiver room, particularly Rashee Rice, has shown growth over the past month.

Colts: Defensive tackle

With Anthony Richardson sidelined for the rest of the season, does Gardner Minshew have enough steam to keep the train rolling down the tracks? Early returns suggest no, but the team is at .500 despite the costly injury.

The suspension of defensive tackle Grover Stewart has put them in a difficult position. In his absence, the team will turn to Taven Bryan and Eric Johnson. The burden of expectation falls upon DeForest Buckner. The Colts are allowing 129.7 rushing yards per game, which is the 10th-most in football.

Dolphins: Tight end

Miami has a well-balanced roster. Most positions on the roster have a viable solution. Tight end is one where a higher ceiling is yet to be reached. Durham Smythe has been the primary outlet at tight end, but it is reasonable to want more out of that spot. Smythe was the only tight end on the roster with a reception until Julian Hill's four-yard reception against the Patriots. Head coach Mike McDaniel has adapted well to his personnel, but comes from an offensive structure that heavily utilized George Kittle. It is hard to complain, however, considering the performance of the other skill positions.

Jaguars: Defensive tackle

The Jaguars acquired offensive guard Ezra Cleveland from Minnesota at the trade deadline to, hopefully, improve a disappointing group. With his addition, the focus turns to the defensive side of the ball where the interior has held up well against the run but is responsible for just 0.5 sacks this season. As a team, Jacksonville is getting pressure on 32.0% of dropbacks, which is the eighth worst in the league, according to TruMedia.

Jets: Offensive tackle

Left tackle Duane Brown recently turned 38 and is now on injured reserve. Alijah Vera-Tucker is also on injured reserve. He had been playing right tackle in Week 5. When he exited, second year offensive tackle Max Mitchell stepped into that role. Mekhi Becton has been flip-flopped back and forth whenever asked. New York has the second-worst pressure rate allowed (43.5%) in the NFL, according to TruMedia. General manager Joe Douglas has built a roster that has few limitations, but offensive tackle is one of them. Fans should expect them to invest heavily into fixing the problem once the season ends; perhaps a reunion between Aaron Rodgers and David Bakhtiari.

Patriots: Pass rushers

The issues at quarterback are well-documented but a ready made solution is not available. The offensive line has actually shown improvement lately. New England's pass rush remains an issue with Matt Judon on the Injured Reserve. The franchise has just 18 sacks on the season and its 31.2% team pressure rate is the fourth-lowest in the NFL, according to TruMedia.

Raiders: Defensive tackle

There are glaring weaknesses on both sides of the ball, including defensive tackle and cornerback. Those frustrations bubbled to the surface when head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler were relieved of their duties. Las Vegas has allowed the fourth-most rushing yards per game this season (135.6).

Edge rusher is higher up the list than expected following Chandler Jones' release and Tyree Wilson's slow development. The defensive tackles have actually performed better in recent weeks but still get the nod in this instance.

Ravens: Wide receiver

With Mark Andrews likely out for the season after an injury on Thursday night in Week 11, the tight end position gets turned over to Isaiah Likely, who stood out in the preseason a year ago. Lamar Jackson seems to be OK despite also getting hurt. Baltimore's run game is just always going to produce no matter who is in the backfield. J.K. Dobbins played just 30 snaps this season and the Ravens still rank first in rushing yards per game. Gus Edwards and Justice Hill have taken on the bulk of that assignment while rookie Keaton Mitchell has provided some juice. The Ravens are just rounding into form right now with few weaknesses. The offense, specifically wide receiver, has shown growth in recent weeks, while cornerback Marlon Humphrey is back from injury for the defense

Steelers: Offensive line

The offense, as a whole, has been awful, but that is largely attributed to play-calling rather than any particular personnel group. Pittsburgh is allowing pressure on 38.5% of their dropbacks, which is the 10-worst mark in the NFL, according to TruMedia. Offensive tackles Dan Moore, Broderick Jones and Chuks Okorafor are among the 10 worst beaten percentages.

Linebacker has not been an issue for the always consistent AFC franchise, but Cole Holcomb was lost to a knee injury. The Steelers defensive line is one of the best in the league when healthy and is capable of keeping blockers off the second-level talent. Cam Heyward recently returned and brings accountability to that room.

Texans: Defensive tackle

Outside of edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., Houston has lacked true difference-makers who can finish plays. The defense has just 21 sacks on the season, which is tied for the ninth-lowest. According to TruMedia, it ranks in the top half of the league in pressure percentage (36.5%) but is No. 26 in sack percentage (6.3%). The interior has been improving and Sheldon Rankins has been at the forefront.

The interior offensive line has also been a point of weakness. Kendrick Green, Kenyon Green, Jarrett Patterson, Juice Scruggs and Scott Quessenberry are all on injured reserve.

Titans: Safety

Although rookie Will Levis returned to reality a bit against the Buccaneers, there is a lot of hope at the quarterback position that Ryan Tannehill can not provide. Safety took a hit when Kevin Byard was traded to the Eagles. Tennessee's defense has just three interceptions this season, which is the fewest nationally.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

NFC



49ers: Interior offensive line

San Francisco is giving Colton McKivitz a chance at right tackle following the departure of Mike McGlinchey in free agency. McKivitz still has a lot to prove, but it is magnified by the lack of confidence in the interior offensive line. Spencer Burford had some success as a rookie but grades out as one of PFF's worst offensive guards this season. His counterpart, Aaron Banks, has hardly been better. The offensive design does a good job of getting the defense moving in every direction, which takes some of the pressure off of the offensive line, but three starting offensive linemen are among the top 50 in beaten percentage by linemen with at least 100 pass-blocking snaps, according to TruMedia.

Bears: Interior offensive line

Chicago is allowing pressure on 42.5% of the dropbacks, according to TruMedia, which is the third-highest rate in the league. The return of Teven Jenkins and Braxton Jones have helped that group. The hope is that as time passes, the unit will improve together and end on a higher note.

The pass rush should be improved with the addition of Montez Sweat, but Chicago still ranks dead last in sack production.

Buccaneers: Interior offensive line

The defense has big names and proven veterans. Most of them are free agents after the season. Tampa Bay's interior offensive line is a concern. They are averaging 78.1 rushing yards per game, which is the second lowest in the NFL. The offensive tackles have played well despite being a bit of a mystery coming into the season. Its most proven asset -- Tristan Wirfs -- is transitioning from right tackle to the left, and new right tackle -- Luke Goedeke -- played left guard last season, but has also looked solid.

Cardinals: Defensive tackle

Projected key free agents: WR Marquise Brown, EDGE L.J. Collier, CB Antonio Hamilton, WR Greg Dortch



Spin the wheel and state your case for the defensive position it lands on with the Cardinals. Their defense features a lot of names who would stump the average fan. The Cardinals need help on the interior of the defensive line. The edge rushers are actually performing well in pass-rush metrics. First-year head coach Jonathan Gannon comes from a situation where he had a wealth of options along the defensive front, but that has not been at his disposal early in his time in the desert.

Cornerback is another area of need, and the offensive line has been in shambles.

Commanders: Edge rusher

No team has been more difficult to pinpoint than Washington this season. It plays up and down each week. Trades of Montez Sweat and Chase Young will almost certainly set back the pass rush. The Commanders ranked in the top 10 in sack production prior to the trades. Since the trade, they have one sack in two games.

Former first-round pick Jamin Davis has had an up-and-down season but appears to be progressing. The Commanders need more depth and consistency from the linebacker group. If Davis were to be unavailable, then the bottom would fall out of the room.

Cowboys: Running back

Defensive tackle is a group that needs to play better, but there are options on the roster. Running back remains a question mark because it is not yet known if Tony Pollard can consistently shoulder the load. Over the past six games, he has just 73 carries for 265 yards (3.63 yards per carry). Rico Dowdle did provide them with a spark on the ground as the Cowboys grinded out a decisive win over their division rival last week.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is known to get the most out of his players and that becomes even more important now with the Trevon Diggs injury. In Diggs' absence, the Cowboys have turned to Jourdan Lewis and DaRon Bland alongside Stephon Gilmore. They have stepped up.

Eagles: Cornerback

The Eagles have a well-rounded roster that is difficult to pinpoint a glaring flaw. They do not necessarily need to add anyone to the roster. Philadelphia's edge rushers have turned up the heat as the season has progressed, and attention has shifted to a cornerback group that has underperformed. According to TruMedia, Philadelphia ranks No. 30 in opponent's quarterback rating despite significant investment into James Bradberry and Darius Slay. Depth has been inhibited by injuries to Avonte Maddox and Zech McPhearson. The hope is that Kevin Byard's presence starts to constrict opposing offenses.

Falcons: Quarterback

If one were to squint, they would see that Atlanta has legitimate contributors at essentially every position. Quarterback play is holding the Falcons down. The franchise placed a lot of faith in Desmond Ridder and he has simply not made good. Taylor Heinicke was thrown into the equation after Ridder was pulled for a concussion evaluation and the results were hardly any better. The NFC South is very much up for grabs, but Atlanta has little time to waste.

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was added to injured reserve but. David Onyemata has played well and they acquired Kentavius Street from Philadelphia at the trade deadline.

Giants: Quarterback

The offense has been incredibly limited by Tommy DeVito's taking over at quarterback. DeVito has a 76.0 passer rating, according to TruMedia, which ranks No. 35 (ironically one spot above Daniel Jones) among quarterbacks who have played in at least 100 pass attempts.

The vulnerability of the interior offensive line has also been on display. It really could be expanded to include the entire offensive line, which is allowing pressure on 45.9% of dropbacks, which is the highest rate in the NFL, according to TruMedia.

They need to create more pass-rush opportunities as well. The Giants have the second-fewest sacks (15) in the NFL.

Lions: Cornerback

Detroit's secondary has risen to the occasion, but there is a ceiling in that group with multiple well-traveled veterans. The secondary as a whole has been challenged with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Emmanuel Moseley on injured reserve. They are league average in passing yards allowed per game.

Packers: Cornerback

Green Bay needs Jaire Alexander to play up to his usual standard for rookie Carrington Valentine to be more of what he was in the Rams game. The ups and downs come with being a rookie in the NFL but the trade of Rasul Douglas puts a lot of emphasis on Valentine and that young cornerback room.

Panthers: Offensive line

The offensive line has done No. 1 overall selection Bryce Young zero favors. Carolina has allowed pressure on 39.8% of dropbacks, according to TruMedia, which is the sixth-most in the league.

The team has had some frustrating injuries on defense as well. Cornerback Jaycee Horn, edge rusher Justin Houston, defensive back Jeremy Chinn, linebacker Shaq Thompson and edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos are on injured reserve.

Rams: Offensive line

The offensive line is still an issue despite investing resources into the unit this offseason. Los Angeles is allowing pressure in 2.42 seconds, which is the ninth-worst rate in the league, according to TruMedia. Three Rams with at least 100 pass-blocking snaps rank among the Top-15 highest-beaten rates in the league.

Cornerback has been underwhelming in the absence of Jalen Ramsey. They had a lot of blind faith in a young group of cornerbacks and that faith has not been rewarded.

Saints: Offensive guard

The offensive line needs to perform at a higher level considering they've used Top-50 draft choices on each of the five starters. Through ten games, the offensive line has allowed 2.38 seconds before pressure arrives, according to TruMedia; only five teams are allowing pressure quicker.

Seahawks: Offensive guard

General manager John Schneider has found several long-term contributors over the past two years, including bookend tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas. Offensive guard is the biggest need for that team even though it may have found something in Anthony Bradford. The Seahawks could use a starter and most certainly need accountable depth. According to TruMedia, Seattle is allowing pressure on 39.4% of dropbacks this season, which is the eighth worst in the league.

The Seahawks roster is built to contend in the NFC, though.

Vikings: Edge rusher

Danielle Hunter has been awesome this season but Marcus Davenport is on the Injured Reserve. Minnesota is applying pressure on 29.7% of opponent's dropbacks this season, which is the second lowest rate in the NFL, according to TruMedia.

Justin Jefferson should return to the field soon. He is a player whose role can not be filled by an individual, but a few players. Rookie Jordan Addison is now the preeminent figure in that offense and he has stepped up. On the year, Minnesota is credited with 21 drops, which is the second most by any franchise this season, according to TruMedia.