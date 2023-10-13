Injuries picked up during Week 5 of the regular season. Some of the notable names added to the Injured Reserve include Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Dolphins running back De'Von Achane, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, Jets offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, Cardinals running back James Conner and Bills linebacker Matt Milano.

With that in mind, here is a look at the most pressing positional needs for every NFL team:

AFC

Bengals: Offensive guard

When Burrow is completely healthy, the bigger question mark on the roster is the interior offensive line. The franchise has invested significant resources into the offensive line over the past two offseasons but still have positions to fill before Burrow can feel secure. The unit has not played up to expectations.

The tight end group has 14 total receptions this season; less than Ja'Marr Chase's individual output in Week 5 against the Cardinals.

Bills: Linebacker

There are not any fatal flaws that stand out as Buffalo answered a few of its most pressing needs in the draft by taking Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid and Florida offensive guard O'Cyrus Torrence. However, they did not aggressively look to replace Tremaine Edmunds after he departed in free agency. It was a concern early in the year waiting to learn who would step up opposite Matt Milano. Terrel Bernard was growing in that role but now Milano is on the Injured Reserve. They signed A.J. Klein to the active roster but could also turn to rookie Dorian Williams in an expanded role.

Cornerback, where Tre'Davious White is done for the season and Christian Benford has been banged up, is also a concern.

Broncos: Safety

The Broncos rank fourth worst in passing yards allowed per game. Veteran safety Justin Simmons has not played up to his standards this season while Caden Sterns and K'Waun Williams have landed on injured reserve.

Defensive tackle has also been underwhelming. Dre'Mont Jones left Denver in free agency. Mike Purcell is one of the key contributors at 32 years old. Length and depth were integral in head coach Sean Payton's time with the Saints and that has been challenged early in his time with Denver.

Browns: Offensive tackle

An injury to veteran Jack Conklin forced rookie Dawand Jones into the lineup early. They added Ty Nsekhe as a swing tackle but Jones and Wills need to play better, particularly the latter. According to TruMedia, Wills has allowed 18 pressures through four games, which is the fourth-most in the NFL. He has been beaten on 7.3% of pass protection reps.

Running back may have been the biggest need had the team not already moved to sign Kareem Hunt following Nick Chubb's injury. Jerome Ford will be the feature running back moving forward but Hunt may eat away at some of the touches.

Chargers: Defensive tackle

Los Angeles' defense is allowing 29.8 points per game, which is the fifth worst rate in the league through four games. The Chargers have added players at defensive tackle in recent off-seasons but it has not produced the results it had hoped. Morgan Fox, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson need to be the best versions of themselves.

The secondary is also a concern. They are allowing 299.80 passing yards per game, which is the worst in the league. They recently sent J.C. Jackson back to New England, which brings an end to a disappointing free agent signing by the organization.

Chiefs: Defensive tackle

Kansas City lost some of their interior defensive line depth in free agency, and that essentially leaves the Chiefs with Chris Jones, who was dominant in his return from a holdout. The Chiefs need to keep loading up on the defensive front to withstand some of these grueling AFC battles. They took Texas' Keondre Coburn in the later rounds of the NFL Draft and traded for Neil Farrell Jr. but it may not answer their needs for the season.

The offensive tackle additions of Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor have been underwhelming as well.

Colts: Safety

With Anthony Richardson sidelined for at least a month, does Gardner Minshew have enough steam to keep the train rolling down the tracks? They signed Kellen Mond, who spent the preseason with Cleveland, to the practice squad for depth.

The cornerbacks have shown growth in recent weeks and Indianapolis has an option at essentially every other position. The Colts have over-performed to start the season under first-year head coach Shane Steichen. The only spot that has more to prove is the safety group.

Dolphins: Tight end

Offensive guard is a position that has been spotlighted for multiple weeks but that entire unit has earned more respect. Instead, the focus turns to the tight end position. Durham Smythe has been the primary outlet but it is reasonable to want more out of that spot. Smythe is the only tight end on the roster with a reception. It is hard to complain, however, considering the performance of the other skill positions.

With De'Von Achane on the Injured Reserve, Raheem Mostert will shoulder a larger workload.

Jaguars: Interior offensive line

Through five weeks in the NFL season, the Jacksonville offensive line, particularly the interior offensive line, has been a concern. Cam Robinson returned to play left tackle in Week 5. Second-year Walker Little, who had played left tackle in Robinson's absence, has slid inside to left guard. The weeks to come will tell the tale of whether or not the return of Robinson will balance out that unit.

Jets: Offensive tackle

Left tackle Duane Brown recently turned 38 and is now on injured reserve. Mekhi Becton was flipped back to the left side in his absence. It is reasonable to wonder if either is a viable solution for the duration of the season. General manager Joe Douglas has built a roster that has few limitations but offensive tackle is one of them. Fans should expect them to invest heavily into fixing the problem once the season ends. Perhaps a reunion between Aaron Rodgers and David Bakhtiari.

The injury to Alijah Vera-Tucker does not help matters either. He had been playing right tackle in Week 5. When he exited, second year offensive tackle Max Mitchell stepped into that role.

Patriots: Offensive line

Trent Brown has been the lone bright spot from that unit. New England has been moving around its offensive line all season. Vederian Lowe has been starting at right tackle and the projected pre-season starter at right tackle, Riley Reiff, played guard upon returning in Week 5. The interior offensive line has not been great. There are 98 NFL offensive linemen that have allowed at least eight pressures this season, according to TruMedia, and four of them are Patriots.

Raiders: Defensive tackle

There are glaring weaknesses on both sides of the ball, including defensive tackle and cornerback. Edge rusher is higher up the list than expected following Chandler Jones' release and Tyree Wilson's slow development but defensive tackle is the bigger need.

Las Vegas addressed essentially every position other than the offensive line during the draft. It was a big area of concern as Jimmy Garoppolo settled in as the starter but the group has performed above expectation. Greg Van Roten looks like a quality addition but, is that a viable long-term solution? The Raiders have a wealth of weapons in the pass game but Garoppolo may not have the time to distribute the football.

Ravens: Wide receiver

Baltimore's run game is just always going to produce no matter who is in the backfield. J.K. Dobbins has missed four games now and the Ravens still rank fourth in rushing yards per game. Marlon Humphrey returned to the field in Week 5 and looked solid in doing so.

According to TruMedia, only 46.0% of the Ravens' receptions have gone for either a first down or a touchdown, which is the sixth-lowest mark in the league. The team's 10 drops are the fifth-most by any team this season.

Steelers: Offensive line

The offense, as a whole, has been awful but that is largely attributed to play-calling rather than any particular personnel group. Pittsburgh is allowing pressure on 43.1% of their dropbacks, which is the fourth-worst mark in the NFL, according to TruMedia.

Linebacker has not been an issue for the always consistent AFC franchise. They may have a lower ceiling but Cole Holcomb is a high-volume tackler and Elandon Roberts has been a reliable performer during a portion of New England's run. The Steelers defensive line is one of the best in the league when healthy and are capable of keeping blockers off the second-level talent. Cam Heyward was added to injured reserve and will be out another one more game. His veteran leadership will be integral in that unit re-establishing itself as one of the most feared in the league.

Texans: Defensive tackle

Outside of edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., Houston has lacked true difference-makers who can impact the opposing quarterback and hold up at the point of attack. The defense has just seven sacks on the season, which is tied for the third lowest. Demeco Ryans' starting unit is not bad but it lacks depth and that is one area where teams want options to rotate players in and out, specifically coming from a San Francisco background. Hassan Ridgeway is now on injured reserve. The defense, as a whole, has made mistakes but players are making those mistakes fast and rallying to the football. Cornerback is also short-staffed with Derek Stingley Jr. on injured reserve.

The interior offensive line has also been a point of weakness. Kendrick Green, Kenyon Green, Juice Scruggs and Scott Quessenberry are all on the injured reserve.

Titans: Tight end

There was a lot of hope for Chig Okonkwo coming into the season but that has not materialized. The tight end group has accounted for 158 passing yards this season. It is a microcosm of a failing bigger picture of the pass game. The Titans are averaging 187 passing yards per game this season, which is fifth-lowest in the NFL.

NFC

49ers: Interior offensive line

San Francisco is giving Colton McKivitz a chance at right tackle following the departure of Mike McGlinchey in free agency. McKivitz still has a lot to prove but it is magnified by the lack of confidence in the interior offensive line. Spencer Burford had some success as a rookie but grades out as one of PFF's worst offensive guards this season. His counterpart, Aaron Banks, has hardly been better. The offensive design does a good job of getting the defense moving in every direction, which takes some of the pressure off of the offensive line.

Bears: Interior offensive line

The Bears offense has shown improvement over the past two games. The interior offensive line has not been good but Teven Jenkins returned against Washington and looked good in the process. Once Braxton Jones returns from injured reserve, the offensive line may actually be able to take steps forward.

The edge rushers have been ineffective. Through five games, when 30 other teams have played just four games, Chicago still has just seven sacks, which is tied for third fewest in the league.

Buccaneers: Interior offensive line

The defense has big names and proven veterans. Most of them are free agents after the season. Tampa Bay's interior offensive line is a concern. They are averaging 87.0 rushing yards per game, which is the eighth-lowest in the NFL. They have a -.021 EPA on designed runs, which is the third-lowest, according to TruMedia.

The offensive tackles have played well despite being a bit of a mystery coming into the season. Its most proven asset, Tristan Wirfs, is transitioning from right tackle to the left, but he looked great in the opener. The new right tackle, Luke Goedeke, played left guard last season, but has also looked solid.

Cardinals: Defensive tackle

Projected key free agents: WR Hollywood Brown, EDGE L.J. Collier, QB Josh Dobbs, CB Antonio Hamilton, WR Greg Dortch



Spin a wheel and state your case for the defensive position it lands on with the Cardinals. Their defense features a lot of names who would stump the average fan. The Cardinals need help on the interior of the defensive line. The edge rushers are actually performing well in pass rush metrics. First-year head coach Jonathan Gannon comes from a situation where he had a wealth of options along the defensive front.

Cornerback is another area of need and the offensive line has been in shambles. Running back is a big need with James Conner being added to the Injured Reserve. Emari Demercado is now expected to receive more snaps.

Commanders: Linebacker

Former first-round pick Jamin Davis has backslid a bit since providing quality play early in the season but the Commanders need more depth and consistency in that room. If Davis were to be unavailable, then the bottom would fall out of the room.

Cowboys: Cornerback

Dallas' starting unit was fortified this offseason but an injury to Trevon Diggs was unexpected. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is known to get the most out of his players and that becomes even more important now with the Diggs injury. In Diggs' absence, the Cowboys have turned to Jourdan Lewis and DaRon Bland.

Running back remains a question mark because it is not yet known if Tony Pollard can consistently shoulder the load. Over the past two games, he has just 19 carries in two blowout efforts.

Eagles: Edge rusher

The Eagles have a well-rounded roster that is difficult to pinpoint a glaring flaw. They do not necessarily need to add anyone to the roster. Philadelphia's edge rushers have turned up the heat in recent weeks and attention has shifted to a cornerback group that has underperformed. According to TruMedia, Philadelphia ranks in the bottom half of the league in pass defense success rate. Depth has been inhibited by injuries to Avonte Maddox and Zech McPhearson.

Falcons: Linebacker

If one were to squint, they would see that Atlanta has legitimate contributors at essentially every position. Atlanta has added bodies to that defensive front this offseason but the linebacker group remains a problem, especially after Troy Andersen was added to injured reserve.

Giants: Interior offensive line

It is difficult to pinpoint just one position of need based on how New York has performed in the first four weeks of the season. The vulnerability of the interior offensive line was displayed on "Monday Night Football" against Seattle, which recorded a team-record 11 sacks. It really could be expanded to include the entire offensive line, which is allowing pressure on a league-leading 45.6% of dropbacks, according to TruMedia.

They need to create more pass rush opportunities as well. The Giants have the fewest sacks (5) in the NFL.

Lions: Cornerback

Detroit has been impressive this season. It began against the Chiefs and continued against the Packers, Panthers. The group has risen to the occasion but cornerback is the most concerning spot moving forward. The secondary as a whole will be challenged with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson on Injured Reserve.

Packers: Interior offensive line

Green Bay has some interior offensive linemen who have played well in the past, but the group, as a whole, has been disappointing. They may need to steer some assets in that direction next year. The Packers have always done well to find serviceable players on Days 2 and 3 of the draft but the magic has been missing this year. The team's 81.6 rushing yards per game is the fifth-lowest in the league.

Panthers: Wide receiver

Carolina drafted its quarterback of the future when Alabama's Bryce Young was announced as the No. 1 overall selection. When healthy, it is difficult to evaluate Young because essentially every other component of the offense has failed, particularly the interior offensive line and wide receivers.

Injuries to cornerback Jaycee Horn and linebacker Shaq Thompson have thoroughly tested the defense as well. The Panthers are off to an 0-5 start but do not hold the rights to their first-round draft pick in 2024.

Rams: Edge rusher

The offensive line is still an issue despite investing resources into the unit this offseason. Cornerback has been underwhelming in the absence of Jalen Ramsey. Holes exist everywhere on the roster but the pass rush is the biggest concern.

Jonah Williams, Earnest Brown, Byron Young Nick Hampton, and Michael Hoecht -- who among that group has proven that they can heat up the opposing quarterback at this level? Young is off to a good start in his young career but Los Angeles needs more from that group. They have 0.5 sacks from the other referenced edge rushers.

Saints: Interior offensive line

The offensive line needs to perform at a higher level considering they've used Top-50 draft choices on each of the five starters. Through five games, the offensive line has allowed 2.43 seconds before pressure arrives, according to TruMedia; only seven other teams are allowing pressure quicker.

Seahawks: Offensive line

General manager John Schneider has found several long-term contributors over the past two years. Offensive guard is the biggest need for that team. The Seahawks could use a starter and most certainly need accountable depth. Injuries to offensive tackles Abraham Lucas and Charles Cross have impacted the unit but Cross returned to practice this week. Jake Curhan and Stone Forsythe have stepped into those roles.

Safety is also a position of need.

Vikings: Cornerback

Minnesota has lost four games this season by a combined 20 points. They finally broke into the win column with a victory over the winless Panthers. Byron Murphy and Akayleb Evans rank Nos. 10 and 48 in pass yards allowed in coverage, according to TruMedia.

The defensive line has also been underwhelming. Then, there is the elephant in the room. Justin Jefferson was added to the Injured Reserve this week. He is a player whose role can not be filled by an individual, but a few players. Rookie Jordan Addison is now the pre-eminent figure in that offense. K.J. Osborn will almost certainly see a larger target share as well.