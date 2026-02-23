Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

If the NFL Scouting Combine is your favorite offseason event, then this is going to your favorite week of they year, because the combine is kicking off and we're going to spend some serious time talking about it this week.

Kickers, defensive linemen and linebackers have already arrived in Indianapolis and the first set of on-field workouts will be happening Thursday (If you want to know the full combine schedule, we've got that here).

Not only will you be getting combine news today, but it's also MOCK DRAFT MONDAY and we have a big one that includes a record-setting amount of receivers going in the first round. And on that note, I'm going to stop talking so we can get things started.

As always, here's your reminder to tell all your friends to sign up for the newsletter. All right, let's get to the rundown.

1. Mock Draft Monday: Wide receivers take over first round

Getty Images

It's officially Mock Draft Monday here and if you don't know what that is, that's where we give you a new mock draft every Monday between now and the start of the NFL Draft. Today, we have a mock draft coming from Blake Brockermeyer.

Brockermeyer is a former NFL first-round draft pick, so he knows exactly what it takes to be taken in the first round of the draft. Although Brockermeyer was an offensive lineman, he's feeling very strongly about receivers this year: He has SEVEN of them going in the opening round.

With that in mind, here are the top 10 picks from Brockermeyer's mock draft:

1. Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza (Indiana)

2. Jets: LB Arvell Reese (Ohio State)

3. Cardinals: OT Francis Mauigoa (Miami)

4. Titans: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami)

5. Giants: OT Spencer Fano (Utah)

6. Browns: WR Carnell Tate (Ohio State)

7. Commanders: EDGE David Bailey (Texas Tech)

8. Saints: WR Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State)

9. Chiefs: EDGE Keldric Faulk (Auburn)

10. Bengals: S Caleb Down (Ohio State)

And now, let's check out where the rest of the receivers will be falling in the first round:

14. Ravens: WR Makai Lemon (USC)

23. Eagles: WR Zachariah Branch (UGA)

26. Bills: WR KC Concepcion (Texas A&M)

30. Broncos: WR Denzel Boston (Washington)

32. Seahawks: WR Chris Brazzell II (Tennessee)

If seven receivers do go in the first round, it would tie the record for the most ever taken in the opening round of the draft (2002, 2024). If you want to see how the full first round breaks down in Brockermeyer's latest mock draft, then be sure to check out the entire thing by clicking here.

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube.

2. Biggest need for each team entering the combine

The NFL offseason is all about filling the biggest holes on your roster and that process will formally start this week with all 32 teams heading to Indianapolis to scout players at the combine.

Every team has different needs, so Josh Edwards decided to take around the NFL to identify the BIGGEST need for each team.

Chiefs: Running back. Kansas City once had a star-studded offensive unit featuring some of the game's best at their respective positions: Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Kelce has obviously slowed down a bit as he has aged and the team has done an inadequate job of filling the production lost since Hill departed. Running back has also been a weakness.

Kansas City once had a star-studded offensive unit featuring some of the game's best at their respective positions: Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Kelce has obviously slowed down a bit as he has aged and the team has done an inadequate job of filling the production lost since Hill departed. Running back has also been a weakness. Bengals: EDGE rusher. Cincinnati could potentially lose Trey Hendrickson, Joseph Ossai and Cameron Sample in free agency. They are essentially left with two first-round picks -- Myles Murphy and Shemar Stewart -- who have not yet produced.

Cincinnati could potentially lose Trey Hendrickson, Joseph Ossai and Cameron Sample in free agency. They are essentially left with two first-round picks -- Myles Murphy and Shemar Stewart -- who have not yet produced. Patriots: Offensive tackle. New England may need to replace some assets on defense, such as linebacker and edge rusher, but it was the offense who let them down in the postseason. Right tackle should be addressed with Morgan Moses set to turn 35-years-old in March.

New England may need to replace some assets on defense, such as linebacker and edge rusher, but it was the offense who let them down in the postseason. Right tackle should be addressed with Morgan Moses set to turn 35-years-old in March. Packers: Defensive line. The defensive line needs an infusion of talent after extracting Kenny Clark. The vision at cornerback did not come together last season either.

The defensive line needs an infusion of talent after extracting Kenny Clark. The vision at cornerback did not come together last season either. Seahawks: Cornerback. Seattle is in good shape overall. They have several players set to hit free agency, but also have the cap space to retain whoever they prioritize. Cornerback is the position most likely to be in need of reinforcement. The extraction of Rashid Shaheed would have them missing a speed element to the offense as well.

As we mentioned at the top, Josh has one big need for EACH team, so if you want to see what he had to stay about the 27 other teams, you can do that here.

3. Under-the-radar NFL free agents: Overlooked players who could provide a boost

The teams that thrive the most in free agency aren't usually the ones that spend the most money. Nope, the teams that do the best in free agency are usually the ones who get the best bang for their buck and that's where our list of under-the-radar free agents comes in.

Zach Pereles came up with a list of 10 players who you should keep an eye one when free agency rolls around. These are guys who might not draw big headlines if they sign with your team, but they could end up playing a key role for a potential playoff contender.

Let's check out three names on the list:

Titans OG Kevin Zeitler. For his entire career, no matter where he's been, Kevin Zeitler has come in and provided high-level guard play. ... He has played at least 15 games every season since 2015, he is sturdy in pass protection, and he has yet to show any signs of a large drop-off.

For his entire career, no matter where he's been, Kevin Zeitler has come in and provided high-level guard play. ... He has played at least 15 games every season since 2015, he is sturdy in pass protection, and he has yet to show any signs of a large drop-off. Raiders EDGE Malcolm Koonce. Koonce registered eight sacks and an impressive 15.7% pressure rate in 2023 before missing the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL. He was a part-time player for the Raiders last year but started to get back into form with 3.5 sacks and a solid 14% pressure rate from Week 11 on. He has a strong motor and a good skill set, and he's only 27.

Koonce registered eight sacks and an impressive 15.7% pressure rate in 2023 before missing the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL. He was a part-time player for the Raiders last year but started to get back into form with 3.5 sacks and a solid 14% pressure rate from Week 11 on. He has a strong motor and a good skill set, and he's only 27. Jaguars CB Greg Newsome. The 2021 first-round pick hasn't been able to recapture the form he had early in his career, but he is just 25 years old, and he was one of the NFL's better corners from 2021-23. He has good length and can play in the slot. He's a prime bounce-back candidate in the right landing spot.

Zach came up with SEVEN more under-the-radar players and you can check out his full list here.

4. Tua Tagvailoa landing spots: Where QB could be headed this offseason

Getty Images

If there's one thing that happens almost every year at the NFL Combine, it's the fact that we're going to hear a lot of chatter this week about possible trades that could go down between now and the start of free agency. With all 32 teams at the combine, Indianapolis turns into rumor central.

One of the biggest names who could be dealt this year is Tua Tagovailoa. Tua is likely done in Miami, and at this point, it seems like the only question is whether the Dolphins are going to release him or trade him. Both scenarios would come with some complications for the Dolphins and that's because Tua has $54 million in guaranteed money owed to him for the 2026 season. If the Dolphins cut Tua, they would be stuck with an NFL-record $99.2 million dead cap charge this year. However, they could knock that number down to $67.4 million if they designate him as a post-June 1 cut, a move that would allow them to split the $99.2 million hit over two seasons (they'd also take a $31.8 million dead cap hit in 2027).

No matter what happens, it feels like a near certainty that Tua will be suiting up for someone else in 2026, so let's take a look at a few possible landing spots.

Vikings. Say what you will about Tua, but he's definitely a much more polished quarterback than J.J. McCarthy. Although he's had some trouble staying healthy, Tua has been productive when he's on the field and he's been especially good when he's had the right weapons around him and the Vikings have a lot of offensive weapons to work with in Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson. Tua might have to compete with McCarthy for the job, but that's likely a competition where he would be feeling pretty confident. And let's not forget, Tua's former offensive coordinator, Frank Smith, is now in Minnesota. Smith worked with Tua for four seasons in Miami and he's now the assistant head coach for the Vikings after being hired this year, so there would be some familiarity there.

Say what you will about Tua, but he's definitely a much more polished quarterback than J.J. McCarthy. Although he's had some trouble staying healthy, Tua has been productive when he's on the field and he's been especially good when he's had the right weapons around him and the Vikings have a lot of offensive weapons to work with in Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson. Tua might have to compete with McCarthy for the job, but that's likely a competition where he would be feeling pretty confident. And let's not forget, Tua's former offensive coordinator, Frank Smith, is now in Minnesota. Smith worked with Tua for four seasons in Miami and he's now the assistant head coach for the Vikings after being hired this year, so there would be some familiarity there. Colts. Daniel Jones had a strong season in his first-year with Indianapolis, but it came to a painful end in December when he tore his Achilles

Daniel Jones had a strong season in his first-year with Indianapolis, but it came to a painful end in December Falcons. New Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski has shown that he can win games even if he has to cycle through quarterbacks. He led the Browns to the playoffs during a 2023 season where Cleveland started five different players at quarterback. Stefanski is a smart offensive mind and if he thinks that Tua has more upside than Penix, then he would almost certainly be interested in bringing him to Atlanta. Bringing in a left-handed QB to compete with a left-handed QB would be a plus for the Falcons because it means that Atlanta wouldn't have to make any huge changes from an offensive standpoint.

If you want to see my full list of Tua landing spots, you can check it out here.

5. Rondale Moore dies at 25: NFL players mourn the loss of Vikings receiver

The NFL was hit by an unexpected tragedy over the weekend after Rondale Moore died at the age of 25. According to police, Moore died on Saturday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was found dead in the garage of a property in New Albany, the small Indiana town where he was born and raised.

Looking back in Moore's NFL career. After an impressive college career at Purdue, Moore was selected by the Cardinals in the second-round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He finished with at least 40 catches during each of his three seasons in Arizona and he seemed to be hitting his stride in 2023, a year where he finished with 530 total yards and two touchdowns. Moore left Arizona for Atlanta in 2024, but didn't play a single snap for the Falcons due to a season-ending knee injury after suffering a season-ending knee injury

Moore's death sent shockwaves around the NFL and left many of his former teammates in total disbelief.

Kyler Murray's reaction . "I just spoke to you bro. Blessed to have been able to share this life with you. I pray you're in a better place now." Murray was Moore's quarterback for three seasons in Arizona.

"I just spoke to you bro. Blessed to have been able to share this life with you. I pray you're in a better place now." Murray was Moore's quarterback for three seasons in Arizona. JJ Watt shared his reaction on social media . "Can't even begin to fathom or process this. There's just no way. Way too soon. Way too special. So much left to give. Rest in Peace Rondale." Watt spent two seasons with Moore in Arizona.

"Can't even begin to fathom or process this. There's just no way. Way too soon. Way too special. So much left to give. Rest in Peace Rondale." Watt spent two seasons with Moore in Arizona. Kyle Pitts posted a video of a vacation that he took with Moore. "I can not believe I'm posting this .. my heart is broke dawg why dawg. I'm praying you finally at peace but damn dawg." Pitts and Moore were teammates together for one season in Atlanta.

"I can not believe I'm posting this .. my heart is broke dawg why dawg. I'm praying you finally at peace but damn dawg." Pitts and Moore were teammates together for one season in Atlanta. Vikings release a statement. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rondale Moore. While we are working to understand the facts, we have spoken with Rondale's family to offer our condolences and the full support of the Minnesota Vikings. We have also been in communication with our players, coaches, and staff, and will make counseling and emotional support resources available to anyone in need. Our thoughts are with Rondale's family and friends during this devastating time."

The Vikings are actually dealing with two tragedies. One day after the death of Moore, former defensive back Ronyell Whitaker also passed away. The 46-year-old spent two seasons in Minnesota back in 2006 and 2007. His family released a statement on his passing, but his cause of death is currently unknown.

6. Extra points: Rams expected to propose major rule change

Getty Images

It's been a busy 24 hours in the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything, I put together a quick roundup for you.