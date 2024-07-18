Training camps are already getting under way in various cities around the NFL, which means we are officially, truly gearing up for the 2024 season. We've devoted a lot of space in these parts to the efforts teams have made to build out their rosters so they can try to dethrone the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, and we've done a lot of rankings of teams and players in various divisions and at various positions.

One thing we haven't done, though, is look at where each of the league's 32 teams is still lacking. That's what we are here to do today, as we'll go through each division and highlight the biggest roster hole or question mark for every squad in the NFL.

Without further ado ...

NFC East

Dallas' running back depth chart consists of Rico Dowdle, Ezekiel Elliott and Deuce Vaughn. (Royce Freeman is there, too, seemingly as a camp body.) The defensive tackle rotation is Osa Odighizuwa, Mazi Smith and ... Carl Davis? These are not "all in" position groups. We know New York has had massive offensive line issues in recent years, and the Evan Neal situation is becoming dire. He could be replaced by Jermaine Eluemunor.

This is a very eclectic linebacker group in Philly: Zack Baun! Devin White! Nakobe Dean! Oren Burks! Jeremiah Trotter Jr.! Can the Eagles find two guys who can play at an average or better level? And in Washington, Dorance Armstrong was a strong rotation edge rusher for the Cowboys and Dan Quinn over the last few years, but he's now the No. 1 guy. That's less than ideal. The Commanders are counting on guys like Clelin Ferrell, Efe Obada and Dante Fowler Jr. to supplement him.

NFC North

When Chicago decided to take Rome Odunze at No. 9 overall instead of an edge rusher, we knew this would be the team's biggest issue. Sweat can carry a pass rush pretty well, but it's a concern that there's not necessarily a clear supplementary guy. Detroit signed Cam Sutton earlier this offseason, then cut him in the wake of his arrest. Then the Lions selected Terrion Arnold in the draft, but for a defensive back room that was so friendly late last season, it would have been nice to get more reinforcements beyond him and Carlton Davis. Counting on a rookie DB to play at a really high level is dicey, even if he was a top prospect.

Green Bay hired a new defensive coordinator in Jeff Hafley, and it'll be interesting to see how he transitions the Packers to a much different style of defense on the back end. Can Xavier McKinney be the center fielder he needs for the single-high-heavy looks he wants to use? Harrison Phillips is a solid player, but the Vikes are counting on guys like Jerry Tillery, 2023 fifth-rounder Jaquelin Roy and 2024 seventh-rounder Levin Rodriguez next to him. That is highly concerning, even with Brian Flores magicking things up for them. And we still don't yet know whether they will have to start Sam Darnold for a while, or if J.J. McCarthy will hit the ground running.

NFC South

Atlanta also passed on an edge rusher at No. 8 overall, to take a quarterback when it had already signed Kirk Cousins to a massive deal. The edge rotation consists of Lorenzo Carter, Arnold Ebiketie, Bralen Trice and James Smith-Williams. Carolina's lack of pass-catching talent played a significant role in undermining Bryce Young's rookie season. Adding Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette and Ja'Tavion Sanders should at least help, but it's still one of the more underwhelming groups in the league.

The Saints have some pretty big questions up front given the health issues for Ryan Ramczyk. Are they going to start both Trevor Penning and Taliese Fuaga if he can't go, and what's up at left guard? The days of Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul on the edge for Tampa Bay are gone. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka hasn't been as good as the Bucs hoped when making him a first-round pick, and he, Yaya Diaby and second-rounder Chris Braswell need to lead this pass-rush unit.

NFC West

The Cards picked up Darius Robinson in Round 1, and BJ Ojulari was a second-rounder last year. But beyond those two -- neither of whom is a guaranteed double-digit sack type -- there is very little quality depth. The Rams losing arguably the best defensive tackle of all time is going to change things for them quite a bit. Can Kobie Turner replicate the success he had next to Donald, and can Jared Verse and Braden Fiske provide enough to help him?

Seattle's line deteriorated in a big way last season, and it led to Geno Smith taking a significant step backward. Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas should be at least decent on the outside, but we don't really know which of Laken Tomlinson, Olusegun Oluwatimi, Nick Harris, Anthony Bradford and Christian Haynes will play inside, or if they can get quality snaps from any of them. The Niners are perhaps the most complete team in the league, but the line outside of the NFL's best left tackle is still lacking in talent. Kyle Shanahan has proven he can scheme around that, but it requires the outrageous skill guys to be both on the team (see: Brandon Aiyuk) and healthy (see: Ricky Pearsall and Deebo Samuel).

AFC East

Without Stefon Diggs, Buffalo has Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel and second-round pick Keon Coleman as Josh Allen's top three receivers. Everyone has talked themselves into Coleman being really good because he showcased an awesome personality in his pre-draft interview, but he wasn't especially productive at Florida State. Can he step up and be a No. 1 guy? We know the deal with the Dolphins. When their line is fully healthy and playing well like it was early last season, the run game looks really good. But take one guy out with an injury -- which is a major, major concern, especially with Terron Armstead -- or have some of the talent issues crop up, and things begin to fall apart like they did late last season.

New England likely has the NFL's least-talented offense. The offensive line is not good. The wide receiver room is perhaps even more concerning. Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson are exciting talents, but might not have enough room to be good. The Pats might have to start Jacoby Brissett for most of the year, just so that Drake Maye doesn't play in such a bad environment. And then the Jets are just counting on guys like Aaron Rodgers, Tyron Smith and Mike Williams to stay healthy. None of those things feels like a safe bet, let alone all three of them.

AFC North

The Ravens seemingly always figure things out up front; but with Morgan Moses, Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson leaving, and Ronnie Stanley both experiencing lingering effects of his knee issues and not playing at as high a level as he once did, there are a lot of balls up in the air. The Bengals moved on from Joe Mixon and are looking to replace him with Zack Moss (who has looked like a starter-quality back for like three or four weeks during his career) and Chase Brown, who didn't get on the field much last year. And they are the latest team to try Mike Gesicki at tight end. There's a lot of uncertainty there.

Deshaun Watson hasn't been good since 2020. It is wholly unreasonably to count on him being good this year. Can the Browns keep winning if he keeps disappointing? And then the Steelers both no longer have Diontae Johnson to soak up targets, and are counting on either a Russell Wilson bounceback or Justin Fields taking a significant step. Either of those things feels pretty dicey.

AFC South

Houston Texans: Interior offensive line/Interior defensive line

Indianapolis Colts: Pass rush

Jacksonville Jaguars: Offensive coordinator

Tennessee Titans: Right side of the offensive line/Secondary

C.J. Stroud thrived behind the NFL's most under-talented and injured offensive line last year. But it's still important for the interior to hold up to keep him well protected -- especially with an expected transition to a higher pass volume offense with Stefon Diggs now in tow. The Colts have Kwity Paye and not much else on the edge unless Laiatu Latu is ready to hit the ground running. DeForest Buckner is still good and Grover Stewart is solid on the inside, but there is not a ton of depth or elite talent for this team up front.

The Jags keep trying to make Press Taylor happen. Doug Pederson keeps trying to make Press Taylor happen. Why this is the case, nobody really knows. We haven't yet seen that the OC is able to put his players in position to succeed, let alone thrive. The Titans clearly want to be a much different kind of offense under Brian Callahan than they were under Mike Vrabel, and his father -- legendary offensive line coach Bill Callahan -- should get the best out of the group up front so that Will Levis can at least operate like something resembling a normal quarterback. But what even is the best that one can get out of Saahdiq Charles and Nicholas Petit-Frere?

AFC West

Denver Broncos: Skill position talent

Kansas City Chiefs: Left tackle

Los Angeles Chargers: Skill position talent



Las Vegas Raiders: Quarterback

Who is the running back for the Broncos? Javonte Williams? Jaleel McLaughlin? Samaje Perine? Audric Estime? Some combination of those four? And which of Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims, Tim Patrick and Josh Reynolds will join Courtland Sutton on the field most often? This stuff is important because Bo Nix is going to need some help. For Kansas City, it's a question of whether second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia can play right away or if they'll have to go with Wanya Morris on Patrick Mahomes' blind side.

We know the Chargers want to run the ball under Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman, but cutting Mike Williams and trading Keenan Allen while bringing in only Ladd McConkey to join Josh Palmer and Quentin Johnston is going a bit far -- especially when the running backs are Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins, Kimani Vidal and Isaiah Spiller. And, uh, the Raiders are choosing between Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell under center. Davante Adams should be thrilled!