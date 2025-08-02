While the Super Bowl is the ultimate team accomplishment, enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is the holy grail when it comes to individual honors.

There is no official criteria when determining who is enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That being said, based on who has and who hasn't been enshrined over the past 50 years, it's safe to say that there are certain things the voters look at when determining who should get a bronze bust and a gold jacket.

Using the interpretation of some of the unspoken criteria used when determining who gets into the Hall of Fame, we've created a list of each NFL team's current player who has the best shot at being enshrined in Canton once their career is over. Here was the criteria used when selecting the most likely players on each NFL team that could be considered a "lock" if their careers ended today:

Career statistics



Career accolades

Team/individual success

Did your team's best player make the cut? Let's find out.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No

The 29-year-old is off to a good start

The hard-hitting safety was a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro during his first eight years with the Cardinals. Quarterback Kyler Murray is another Cardinal to keep an eye on, but he'll have to make up for lost time after injuries limited him during the 2022 and '23 seasons.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No

Robinson is looking to build off of last season

Robinson got this spot over teammate Jessie Bates, who despite being a very good player for a long time only has one Pro Bowl nod to his credit. Robinson earned his first Pro Bowl selection last year after amassing 1,887 all-purpose yards.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" Yes

Henry locked up his future spot in Canton last year

It was a tough call between Henry and Lamar Jackson. But Henry's body of work is already good enough for Canton, while Jackson may need to have a few more big years before his spot is secured. Henry solidified his status as a future Hall of Famer last year, when he ran for 1,921 yards during his first season in Baltimore.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No, but getting closer

Allen's MVP season helped his future case



Allen has had a great career so far, but he'll need to have a few more Pro Bowl caliber seasons before he can be considered a future Hall of Famer. With a league MVP in tow, a Super Bowl win may be all Allen needs to be considered a lock for future induction.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No

Brown is hoping to rebound from last year's injury

A former first-round pick, Brown had the most complete year of his career in 2024, setting career highs with 103 tackles in addition to two sacks, an interception and six pass breakups. Brown is hoping to get back to that level this year after an injury in Week 1 sidelined him for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Joe Burrow CIN • QB • #9 CMP% 66.8 YDs 2309 TD 15 INT 6 YD/Att 6.33 View Profile

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No, but it's trending that way

Health may be the only thing standing in Burrow's way

When healthy, Joe Burrow plays like a future Hall of Famer. Last year, he became the second player to win Comeback Player of the Year a second time after leading the NFL in passing yards and touchdown passes. Burrow's odds at making the Hall of Fame someday where strengthened this offseason when the Bengals re-signed wideout Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No, but making a case

Continued success in Chicago will determine Thuney's fate

Thuney's career has included two Super Bowl wins with the Patriots, two more Super Bowl wins with the Chiefs and three consecutive Pro Bowl berths entering this season. Now 32, Thuney will need to start racking up the Pro Bowl nods if he is going to have a serious Hall of Fame case some day. Another Super Bowl wouldn't hurt, either.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" Yes

Garrett's DPOY certainly helps his cause

Garrett has more than lived up to his status as a former No. 1 overall pick. Last year, Garrett joined T.J. Watt, Reggie White and Jared Allen as the only players to reach 100 career sacks before turning 30. Garrett's career accolades includes six Pro Bowl berths, four All-Pro nods and a 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No, but trending that way

Parsons' career appears to be at a crossroads

Parsons' career took an interesting turn with his recent trade request. Regardless of where he plays next, Parsons has already put himself in a good position to be a future Hall of Famer. He was a Pro Bowler each of his first four years, a two-time All-Pro and the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No

The 25-year-old's career is off to a good start

The new face of the Broncos, Surtain has quickly blossomed into one of the NFL's premier cornerbacks. He's earned three Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro selections. Last year, he became the first defensive back this decade to win Defensive Player of the Year.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No, but trending in right direction

Hutchinson backed up his solid rookie season with an even better sophomore campaign

St. Brown got the nod over Penei Sewell and Aidan Hutchinson. His insane production over the last three years is the main reason why. Over that span, he averaged 113 catches, 1,313 yards and 11 touchdowns per season over that span.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No

Love's 2023 season gave him this spot over two deserving teammates

Jordan Love will likely take this spot at some point, but Jacobs is the current leader in the clubhouse following a successful first season in Green Bay. Still just 27, Jacobs already has three Pro Bowls, a rushing title and four 1,000-yard seasons to his credit.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No, but on the cusp

Hunter may only be a year or two away from being a lock

Hunter would crack any list naming the NFL's most underrated players. The 30-year-old is a five-time Pro Bowler (including each of the last three seasons) and is just a half-sack away from 100. He had 12 sacks and 17 tackles for loss during his first season in Houston.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No

Nelson is quickly gaining ground on Canton

You can't have a better start to career than the one that Nelson has enjoyed. Through seven seasons, Nelson has earned seven Pro Bowl and three All-Pro nods. If he continues at his current pace, the 29-year-old Nelson will likely be considered a future Hall of Famer by his 30th birthday.

Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Brian Thomas

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No

Thomas is looking to build off of his big rookie season

He's young, but Thomas' rookie season was good enough to warrant him a spot on this list. He was named to the Pro Bowl after recording 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 14.7 yards-per-catch. Thomas ended the season on a high note; he averaged seven catches and 96.4 yards per game while catching five touchdowns over that span.

Patrick Mahomes KC • QB • #15 CMP% 67.2 YDs 4183 TD 27 INT 14 YD/Att 7.01 View Profile

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" Yes

Mahomes is already knocking on Canton's doors



Mahomes is only adding to his Hall of Fame bona fides at this point. Two years ago, he joined Tom Brady and Joe Montana as the only players to win three league and Super Bowl MVPs. Mahomes also joined Brady, Montana, Terry Bradshaw and Troy Aikman as the only starting quarterbacks to win at least three Super Bowls.

Along with Mahomes, the Chiefs have another slam dunk future Hall of Famer in tight end Travis Kelce and two possible future Hall of Fames in wideout and DeAndre Hopkins and defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No, but trending in the right direction

Crosby needs to continue to pile up Pro Bowl nods

Still only 27, Crosby has become one of the league's most destructive defenders. He's made the Pro Bowl each of the last four years and has led the NFL in tackles for loss twice. Crosby is 40.5 sacks away from 100 for his career.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" Yes

Mack's career has somewhat gone under the radar

Often lost in the shuffle, Mack has nonetheless been one of the NFL's best defensive players over the past decade. His list of bona fides includes a DPOY, nine Pro Bowls, three All-Pros and an All-Decade Team selection. He had a career-high 17 sacks in 2023 to get to over 100 career for his career.

Matthew Stafford LAR • QB • #9 CMP% 62.6 YDs 3965 TD 24 INT 11 YD/Att 7.61 View Profile

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" Yes

Stafford apparently still has more work to do

Davante Adams has had the better career from an accolades standpoint, but Stafford has the edge considering he has a Super Bowl ring and is on the precipice of becoming the 10th QB in history to throw for over 60,000 yards. He's also just 23 touchdown passes away from becoming the ninth member of the 400 TD pass club.

Tyreek Hill MIA • WR • #10 TAR 171 REC 119 REC YDs 1799 REC TD 13 FL 1 View Profile

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No, but getting close

Hill's slew of Pro Bowl selections certainly helps

Hill was a Pro Bowler in each of his first eight seasons. While that streak came to an end last year, Hill (who has also been named an All-Pro five times) should be back to his usual self this year now that he's healthy. What Hill does in his thirties will determine his future Hall of Fame status.

Justin Jefferson MIN • WR • #18 TAR 100 REC 68 REC YDs 1074 REC TD 5 FL 1 View Profile

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No, but is on his way

Jefferson's historic start will only help his case down the road

Jefferson is off to a torrid start. Despite missing time with an injury in 2023, Jefferson still went over 1,000 yards while recording the most yards in NFL history for a player's first five seasons after amassing 1,533 yards in 2024. It'll be interesting to see if Jefferson can keep putting up big numbers with JJ McCarthy throwing him the ball.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No

Diggs' career has hit a speed bump

Diggs was trending towards a Hall of Fame career prior to last year, when he had a forgettable season with the Texans. He will need to get back on track in New England if he is going to reignite his future Hall of Fame argument.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" Yes

Jordan's career is on track to be immortalized in Canton

While his production has fallen off in recent years, Jordan nonetheless is a likely future Hall of Famer. He is, after all, an eight-time Pro Bowler and a member of the 2000s All-Decade Team.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No, but close

Wilson's career will likely lead to an epic HOF debate someday

Wilson's career is fascinating from a Hall of Fame standpoint. While he is a 10-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion, Wilson hasn't played at a consistently high level since 2020. He also doesn't have the career numbers that measure up with many of his peers who will also receive Hall of Fame consideration someday.

Garrett Wilson NYJ • WR • #5 CMP% 0.0 YDs 0 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 0 View Profile

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No, but he's off to a good start

Consistent QB play would go a long way for Wilson

Wilson started his career with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons despite the Jets' unstable quarterback situation. Wilson's Hall of Fame odds would take off if he can have success with Justin Fields, his former college teammate.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No, but he's close

Johnson has been putting up Hall of Fame-like numbers, though

The Eagles have several possible future Hall of Famers that includes Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown. Johnson got the nod as he is a six-time Pro Bowler, a three-time All-Pro and a two-time Super Bowl champ. A few more Pro Bowls may make Johnson a future Hall of Fame lock.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" Yes

Rodgers will get inducted as soon as he is eligible

Rodgers is a shoo-in first-ballot Hall of Famer. His bona fides include four league MVPs, a Super Bowl MVP and the greatest touchdown-to-interception ratio in league history. Rodgers is hoping to cap off his career in style with the Steelers, who have another surefire Hall of Famer on the roster in T.J. Watt and another likely Hall of Famer in Cameron Heyward.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" Yes

Williams is a surefire HOF lock

Williams picked up his 11th consecutive Pro Bowl nod and second consecutive All-Pro selection in 2023. The 37-year-old recently came in at No. 34 on CBS Sports Senior Writer Pete Prisco's list of the NFL's top 100 players.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No

Kupp will need a career resurgence to ignite his HOF odds

Devon Witherspoon was considered, but he's only played two years. Kupp appeared destined for the Hall of Fame four years ago, when he compiled one of the greatest individual seasons in NFL history that included winning Super Bowl MVP. Kupp hasn't done much since then, however, and will need a solid run of success in Seattle if he is going to have a strong HOF case one day.

Mike Evans TB • WR • #13 TAR 136 REC 79 REC YDs 1255 REC TD 13 FL 0 View Profile

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" Yes

Last year put Evans over the top

Consistency is the name of the game for Evans, who last year made history by becoming the first player to go over 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first 11 seasons. Evans' career also includes a Super Bowl win back in 2020.

Tennessee Titans: DT Jeffrey Simmons

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No, but he's having a solid career

Simmons may not make the Hall of Fame, but he's nonetheless having a good run in Nashville

It's hard for defensive linemen to make the Hall of Fame unless you're Aaron Donald. Simmons isn't Donald, but he's been a very solid player who has made the Pro Bowl three out of the last four years. He set career highs last year with 76 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" Yes

Wagner can start getting himself fitted for a gold jacket

Wagner just keeps on trucking. In 2023, the then-33-year-old Wagner led the league in tackles for the third time in his illustrious career. Wagner's 10 Pro Bowls, six All-Pros, 2010s All-Decade Team inclusion and impact on Seattle's "Legion of Boom" defense is further validation of his Hall of Fame worthiness.