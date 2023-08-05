There is no official criteria when determining who is enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That being said, based on who has and who hasn't been enshrined over the past 50 years, it's safe to say that there are certain things the voters look at when determining who should get a bronze bust and a gold jacket.

Using the interpretation of some of the unspoken criteria used when determining who gets into the Hall of Fame, we've created a list of each NFL team's current player who has the best shot at being enshrined in Canton once their career is over. Here was the criteria used when selecting the most likely players on each NFL team that could be considered a "lock" if their careers ended today.

Career statistics



Career accolades

Team/individual success

Did your team's best player make the cut? Let's find out.

Current Hall of Fame "lock": No

The 27-year-old is off to a good start

Baker is certainly off to a strong start. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro during his first six years with the Cardinals. The hard-hitting Baker already has 650 tackles (32 for loss), six forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No

Campbell is still building his Hall of Fame resume

Campbell will undoubtedly be considered for future induction when he is eligible. A six-time Pro Bowler, Campbell is one sack away from 100. He had a whopping 14.5 sacks in 2017 while helping the Jaguars reach the AFC Championship Game.

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No, but close

Tucker has made 90.5% of his career field goal attempts

Lamar Jackson, a former league MVP, is also putting together a career that may one day be worthy of enshrinement. But this spot currently belongs to Tucker, a five-time first-team All-Pro who is only getting better with age. In 2021, Tucker booted a 66-yard field goal while making a league-high 94.6% of his FG attempts.

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? Yes

Miller has tormented opposing quarterbacks for the past decade



This is an easy one. The eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro is also the NFL's active leader with 123.5 career sacks. Coming off a Super Bowl title with the Los Angeles Rams, Miller signed last offseason with Buffalo. He is trying to become the first player to win three Super Bowls with three different teams.

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No

Burns' career trajectory is pointing upward

Burns has been a productive player in Carolina since he was taken with the 16th pick back in 2019. He's been a Pro Bowler each of the last two years after tallying 21.5 sacks and 30 tackles for loss over that span. Burns set career-highs with 12.5 sacks and 63 tackles in 2022.

Joe Burrow CIN • QB • #9 CMP% 68.3 YDs 4475 TD 35 INT 12 YD/Att 7.38 View Profile

Current Hall of Fame "lock"?: No, but it's trending that way

Burrow appears to be building a Hall of Fame-worthy career

The 2020 No. 1 overall realized his potential in 2021, when he led the Bengals to the franchise's third Super Bowl appearance. Burrow also won Comeback Player of the Year that season while pacing the NFL in completion percentage. The former Heisman Trophy winner is in line for a monster payday after having another banner year last fall.

Justin Fields CHI • QB • #1 CMP% 60.4 YDs 2242 TD 17 INT 11 YD/Att 7.05 View Profile

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No

Fields has a ways go to before he is considered as a future Hall of Famer

Fields may be on his way to being the most accomplished quarterback to come out of Ohio State. He showed promised as a rookie and last season recorded the second-highest single-season rushing total by a quarterback in NFL history.

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No

Garrett has been a Pro Bowler each of the last three years

In 84 regular season games, Garrett has collected 74.5 sacks, 13 forced fumbles and 77 tackles for loss. A Pro Bowler each of the last three years, Garrett has posted back-to-back 16 sack seasons. Garrett is just 27, so he has plenty of time to strengthen his Hall of Fame resume.

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? Probably, but another Pro Bowl would certainly help

Smith returned to Pro Bowl form in 2021

One of the Cowboys' best players this century, Smith was named to his eighth Pro Bowl in 2021. Smith has played an integral role in the success of Cowboys quarterbacks Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.

Russell Wilson DEN • QB • #3 CMP% 60.5 YDs 3524 TD 16 INT 11 YD/Att 7.3 View Profile

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? Probably, but last year didn't help

Wilson could use a rebound season in 20223



Wilson's 2022 season has put some doubt into his future Hall of Fame status. A nine-time Pro Bowler in Seattle, Wilson's resume also includes two NFC Championship Game wins as well as a victory in Super Bowl XLVII.

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No

Hutchinson's rookie season lived up to the hype

The former Michigan standout played like a top-five pick as a rookie. He recorded 9.5 sacks and three forced fumbles while helping the Lions record a winning record.

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No

Bakhtiari has replaced Rodgers as the Packers' most likely future Hall of Famer

A former fourth-round pick, Bakhtiari has enjoyed a solid run in Green Bay that includes three All-Pro selections. There have been rumblings, however, that Bakhtiari could be joining Aaron Rodgers in New York sometime soon.

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No

Tunsil returned to form after injury-plagued 2021 season

Tunsil earned consecutive Pro Bowl nods in 2020-21 while being one of the Texans' lone bright spots. He was a Pro Bowler again last year after an injury all wiped out most of his 2021 season.

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No

Leonard dealt with various injuries in 2022

Back and head injuries limited Leonard to just three games in 2022. Before that, the 2018 second-round pick was one of the NFL's most productive linebackers. He's a three-time All-Pro who led the league in tackles as a rookie and in forced fumbles in 2021.

Trevor Lawrence JAC • QB • #16 CMP% 66.3 YDs 4113 TD 25 INT 8 YD/Att 7.04 View Profile

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No

Lawrence's 2022 season has put him on the map

Lawrence thrived during his first season under Doug Pederson. He completed two-thirds of his passes with more than three times as may touchdowns (25) then picks (eight). Lawrence capped off his stellar campaign by leading the Jaguars to the divisional round of the playoffs.

Patrick Mahomes KC • QB • #15 CMP% 67.1 YDs 5250 TD 41 INT 12 YD/Att 8.1 View Profile

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? Yes

Mahomes is already knocking on Canton's doors



Mahomes all but punched his ticket to Canton last season. He led the Chiefs to another Super Bowl win and in the process joined Tom Brady and Joe Montana as the only players with multiple league and Super Bowl MVPs.

Davante Adams LV • WR • #17 CMP% 0.0 YDs 0 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 0 View Profile

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No, but getting closer

Adams will have a new QB throwing him passes in 2023

Adams helped his case by leading the NFL in touchdown catches during his first season in Las Vegas. But he'll have to continue to put up numbers with Jimmy Garoppolo throwing him the ball if he's going to continue to strengthen his case. Adams will likely reach 10,000 career receiving yards and could get to 100 career touchdown catches this season.

Justin Herbert LAC • QB • #10 CMP% 68.2 YDs 4739 TD 25 INT 10 YD/Att 6.78 View Profile

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No

Herbert edged out his accomplished teammate

The Chargers QB just edged out four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa. That's because Herbert seems destined for Canton after throwing for more than 14,000 yards and 94 touchdowns in his first three seasons.

Current Hall of Fame "lock?" Yes

Three Defensive Player of the Year awards should be good enough for Canton



Donald has already done enough to be considered a future Hall of Fame player. His resume includes three Defensive Player of the Year awards, a Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, nine Pro Bowl selections and seven All-Pro nods. Donald cemented his status as one of the NFL's all-time great players by leading the Rams to a win in Super Bowl LVI.

Tyreek Hill MIA • WR • #10 TAR 170 REC 119 REC YDs 1710 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No

Hill will need to continue to have success in Miami

Hill was a play-making machine in Kansas City, where he earned six Pro Bowls and three All-Pro nods. His first year in Miami included another All-Pro selection and career highs in receptions (119) and receiving yards (1,710). Hill is less than 1,700 receiving yards from reaching the 10,000 career mark.

Justin Jefferson MIN • WR • #18 TAR 184 REC 128 REC YDs 1809 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No

Jefferson's historic start will only help his case down the road

Jefferson is off to a torrid start. He had more than 3,000 receiving yards during his first two seasons before leading the NFL with 1,809 yards last season. Jefferson also paced all receivers last season with 128 catches.

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No, but this should be up for debate

Slater's HOF future depends on whether other special teams standouts get recognized

One of the best special teams players in league history, Slater has earned 10 Pro Bowl and two All-Pro nods in 15 years with the Patriots. A member of the Patriots' last three championship teams, Slater's future Hall of Fame chances largely determine whether Steve Tasker, the Bills' special teams standout during Buffalo's championship years, is recognized with a gold jacket and bronze bust.

New Orleans Saints: DE Cam Jordan

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No, but on the doorstep

Jordan can help his cause with continued success into his mid-30s

Alvin Kamara was certainly considered. But given his position (running backs tend to have shorter careers) and where he is in his career, Kamara was passed over in favor of Jordan, an eight-time Pro Bowler who enters the 2023 season with 115.5 career sacks. The 34-year-old Jordan continues to play at a high level, as he had 8.5 sacks in 2022.

Saquon Barkley NYG • RB • #26 Att 295 Yds 1312 TD 10 FL 0 View Profile

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No

Injuries temporarily hurt Barkley's trajectory

Barkley rebounded in 2022 after two injury-marred seasons. During his first two seasons, Barkley rushed for 2,310 yards and 17 touchdowns while amassing 1,159 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions. Barkley returned to form last year while helping the Giants advance to the divisional round of the playoffs.

New York Jets: QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers NYJ • QB • #8 CMP% 64.6 YDs 3695 TD 26 INT 12 YD/Att 6.82 View Profile

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? Yes

Rodgers can only add to his Hall of Fame legacy in New York

Rodgers is a shoo-in first-ballot Hall of Famer. His bonafides include four league MVPs, a Super Bowl MVP and the greatest touchdown-to-interception ratio in league history. He is now hoping to join Brady and Peyton Manning as the only starting quarterbacks to win Super Bowls with two different teams.

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No

Cox has a solid mix of individual accolades and team success

Six Pro Bowls, a first-team All-Pro, a Super Bowl win, and being a member of the NFL's All-2010s Team should be enough to get Cox a gold jacket and a bronze bust. A few more productive seasons may push Cox's Hall of Fame chances over the top.

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No, but getting close

Watt's career is off to an historic start

Cameron Heyward and Patrick Peterson have also put together careers worthy of Hall of Fame consideration (especially Peterson, who was nearly chosen for this spot). But the nod here went to Watt, the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. That season, Watt tied Michael Strahan's single-season sack record. He's just 3.5 sacks away from breaking James Harrison's franchise career record.

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? Yes

Williams is a surefire HOF lock

Williams picked up his 10th consecutive Pro Bowl nod and second consecutive All-Pro selection in 2022. Williams recently came in at No. 10 on CBS Sports Senior Writer Pete Prisco's list of the NFL's top 100 players a year after coming in at No. 8 on Prisco's list.

DK Metcalf SEA • WR • #14 TAR 141 REC 90 REC YDs 1048 REC TD 6 FL 2 View Profile

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No

More Pro Bowl nods would help Metcalf's cause

Metcalf has used his size and speed to quickly become one of the NFL's top wideouts. He caught 216 passes for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns during his first three years in Seattle. And despite losing Wilson, Metcalf continued to produce in 2022, catching 90 passes for 1,048 yards and six scores. Despite his production, Metcalf has been named to just one Pro Bowl.

Mike Evans TB • WR • #13 TAR 127 REC 77 REC YDs 1124 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No

Evans' argument is stronger than you might think

Consistency is the name of the game for Evans, who went over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first nine NFL seasons. He also has 81 career touchdown passes and a Super Bowl ring to boot. An All-Pro nod (or two) would certainly help the case for the soon-to-be 30-year-old Evans.

Derrick Henry TEN • RB • #22 Att 349 Yds 1538 TD 13 FL 3 View Profile

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No, but he's on his way

Henry will need at least two more seasons at his current pace



After a somewhat slow start, Henry's career has exploded over the past several years. Henry won his first of two consecutive rushing titles in 2019 while carrying Tennessee to an AFC title game appearance. In 2020, Henry became the eighth player in history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season. Henry was off to a torrid start in 2021 before in injury wiped out the second half of his season. He returned to form last year by rumbling for 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Terry McLaurin WAS • WR • #17 TAR 120 REC 77 REC YDs 1191 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Current Hall of Fame "lock"? No

Steady QB play in D.C. would do wonders for McLaurin

McLaurin has been one of the league's most consistent and productive receivers since coming into the NFL in 2019. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl last year after tallying nearly 1,200 receiving yards while catching passes from three different starting quarterbacks.