Some teams falling short of expectations are already being forced to begin offseason preparations. If the incumbent quarterback is not included in future plans, then the team must identify an alternative. The methods to acquire such a player, include the NFL Draft, trade and free agency. In some cases, the decision is made for the team, as there are many variables to consider.

Looking back to last offseason, the Seahawks strategically traded away veteran Geno Smith and signed Sam Darnold; a move that has allowed them to become contenders in the NFC. The Vikings elected to empower J.J. McCarthy rather than re-sign Darnold, which has negatively altered the course of that franchise.

As it stands, there are three quarterback prospects -- Alabama's Ty Simpson, Oregon's Dante Moore and Indiana's Fernando Mendoza -- among the top 15 overall in Mike Renner's prospect rankings.

Taking a snapshot of the league, as it stands following Week 12, I explore how teams should approach the offseason, in addition to the context of what they may do; the two are not always eye to eye. The picture will likely change as more information becomes available in the coming months.

Arizona Cardinals: Draft

The Kyler Murray era in the desert is almost certainly over, but which replacements do the Cardinals have at their disposal? Ideally, they would draft a quarterback in the first round, but are currently slated to pick No. 9 overall and are not armed with the amount of draft capital that would leverage a team into dealing with them as opposed to the Browns or Jets. Arizona really needs three worthy quarterbacks to be available in the first round.

If they do not find a quarterback to their liking, then signing or trading for a veteran are the most likely outcomes.

Cleveland Browns: Draft

The Browns have a strong defense; most of which is locked in for the next few years. They are a few very important pieces, including quarterback, away from being a playoff contender.

It is clear that Dillon Gabriel is not the team's solution to the franchise quarterback question. He could be a backup and viable spot starter, but does not possess the necessary ceiling to execute the duties of the position at a high level. Shedeur Sanders is not without his flaws, but the team rallied around him in a way that had not been seen with Gabriel. Sanders will likely have the opportunity to state his case as the team's franchise quarterback over the remainder of the season, but it would take a lot for the Browns to remove their name from the quarterback market. The problem for them is that, if they win a few more games, they could be in a cost-prohibitive position in regards to trading up, which would cost them a chance to add at other positions of need, such as offensive tackle and wide receiver.

Las Vegas Raiders: Stay put

Geno Smith is not the answer in the long term. Leadership overlooked one of the league's worst rosters in an effort to expedite the rebuilding process with its 74-year-old head coach. The right decision for the Raiders would be to trade out if they are in position to take one of those quarterbacks in order to accumulate draft capital that could help rebuild each side of the ball. Outcomes with a rookie quarterback are not going to be any better until the supportive roles have improved. The Raiders need to take their medicine, eat their vegetables or whichever turn of phrase one wants to use. In doing so, perhaps, they are in a position to address the position in the 2027 draft class.

Having said all of that, it would not be a surprise to see Las Vegas take its shot at a quarterback in this year's draft.

Los Angeles Rams: Stay put

Los Angeles is essentially at Atlanta's mercy. How high will the Rams' pick from the Falcons climb? Yes, Los Angeles has two first-round picks, but so do the Jets and Browns. A team is not going to trade down from top three overall to middle of the first round if that is where Atlanta's pick ends up being; it is currently No. 11 overall with games against the Jets, Cardinals and Saints remaining.

If the Rams go deep into the postseason and Matthew Stafford returns, it would not be surprising if the team continued pushing all of its chips to the middle of the table to make another run. If it plays out that way, Sean McVay would eventually turn to a reclamation project like Mac Jones or Will Levis to carry the torch.

Miami Dolphins: Stay put*

The asterisk is born out of necessity. If Miami fell into a position to draft a quarterback, there is a good chance the Dolphins would take that opportunity. However, having won three of their last four, with upcoming games against the Saints and Jets, the Dolphins would have to trade up the board to select one of the perceived top quarterbacks and other teams -- the Browns and Jets -- are more flush with draft capital to facilitate a deal.

Odds of the AFC East franchise running it back with Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel next season are increasing.

New Orleans Saints: Draft

The Saints are essentially conducting a live interview with second-round pick Tyler Shough over the next month-plus. He could still earn the franchise's faith and deter the Saints from taking a quarterback early in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, the most likely scenario, in my opinion, is Shough falling short of expectation and the franchise needing to use its first-round pick on a quarterback if one were available.

New Orleans has an uninspiring roster, so trading up would not be recommended.

New York Jets: Draft

The Jets defense is obviously a shell of itself as a result of deadline deals involving defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner, but there are building blocks on this roster, particularly along the offensive line and Garrett Wilson. Given the assets they have accumulated, New York is likely to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. However, it is impossible to shake the sheer volume of insider reports that the team could also look to trade for a veteran.

Every scenario, aside from trading for a top 10 NFL quarterback, is available. If they are in a position to draft a quarterback without trading all of its cache, that is the best decision, because it puts them on a sustainable long-term timeline.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Sign or trade for a veteran

Pittsburgh has been cycling through quarterbacks ever since Ben Roethlisberger brought an end to his professional career. Most franchises have a debilitating fear of not having a franchise quarterback, but Mike Tomlin has never once lamented the team's situation or tried to tank for a better draft position. The Steelers just make it work.

As a result of the team's steady, modest performance, the Steelers will once again be out of range to draft one of the best quarterback prospects. Instead, they will either look to acquire a veteran via trade or free agency post-Aaron Rodgers.

Some of the quarterbacks expected to get a second chance this offseason include Mac Jones and Trey Lance.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.