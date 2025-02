Jalen Hurts made history as the Eagles rolled past the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. The quarterback was named MVP after scoring three touchdowns during Philadelphia's 40-22 win.

Hurts joined Hall of Fame quarterbacks Len Dawson and Bob Griese as the only starting quarterbacks who won their second Super Bowl start after losing their first. Hurts and Dawson won MVP honors while avenging their first Super Bowl loss. Hurts is also the first quarterback to defeat the team he had previously lost to in a Super Bowl.

Here's a look back at all of the scores and MVPs of all 59 Super Bowls.