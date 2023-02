Patrick Mahomes is on the precipice of making more NFL history. Already the first player to win league and Super Bowl MVP before his 25th birthday, the Chiefs' quarterback will join a select group of players should he win MVP of Super Bowl LVII.

Mahomes -- the MVP of the Chiefs' victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV -- would become the fifth player to win the award twice. Each of the previous multiple Super Bowl MVP winners also played quarterback and -- with recently-retired Tom Brady the lone exception -- are currently enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Mahomes would join Bart Starr and Terry Bradshaw as two-time Super Bowl MVPs. Joe Montana was the first three-time winner, while Brady's five MVP trophies is the measuring stick.

Here's a look back at all of the scores and MVPs of the 56 Super Bowls.