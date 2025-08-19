Young quarterbacks are one of the driving stories of the NFL. A handful of teams (e.g. the New York Giants) are hoping their fresh preseason standouts become sustainable stars in the games that matter. Still plenty of others already have promising signal-callers tapped for starting roles, including 2024 draftmates Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels. Both Williams and Daniels, in fact, made headlines with splashy exhibition debuts in recent days, showcasing their trademark athleticism.

But even gifted playmakers like Daniels and Williams will require strong support to stay competitive among NFL contenders. It's why both their teams were aggressive in roster construction this offseason, with Washington adding a pair of Pro Bowl offensive starters via trade and Chicago reworking Williams' front.

So which other players in particular could be key to unlocking their respective signal-callers? We surveyed the lineups of every projected starting quarterback on a rookie contract to identify "secret best friends" for the 2025 season. Some are less "secret" than others, but all of them have a reasonable chance to emerge as safety valves for their gunslingers:

Caleb Williams (Bears): TE Colston Loveland

Williams' growth may come down to how well he meshes with new coach Ben Johnson, who was much less about freestyling than aggressive structure with the Detroit Lions. He might also lean more heavily upon talented wideouts like DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. But Loveland, the first-round rookie, is a natural pass catcher, too. His work in the seams could give Johnson his next version of Sam LaPorta, offering Williams a fresh go-to over the middle of the field.

Denver just paid new money to Courtland Sutton, who has little competition as Nix's No. 1 target out wide. Evan Engram is also onboard as the new tight end. But coach Sean Payton seems committed to keeping this operation old-school, emphasizing the ground game and the defense this offseason. That means Nix might benefit more from Harvey, the rookie bruiser of the new-look backfield. J.K. Dobbins is also in place as a splashier complement, but Harvey might end up being the trusted option when it comes to pounding the rock in the red zone.

Jayden Daniels (Commanders): TE Zach Ertz

Did you forget Ertz is still kicking it? Durability is a fair concern as he approaches 35. He's certainly not the open-field mover he once was as a Philadelphia Eagles star. But we don't talk enough about how much the veteran aided Daniels' Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign, securing almost 73% of his targets while ranking behind only Terry McLaurin in total catches. With McLaurin's status up in the air and the rushing backfield in transition, it's very possible Daniels will go right back to the trusted well, at least to get the ball rolling in Year 2.

Drake London is the bona fide No. 1 in Atlanta's receiving corps, but the Falcons offense runs through Robinson. The running back accounted for close to 1,900 yards from scrimmage in 2024, and that was while playing behind an ailing Kirk Cousins for most of the year. It'd be no surprise at all if Atlanta leans even more upon the dual-purpose back while easing Penix into the top gig. In fact, it might not be a stretch to suggest the Falcons will go as far as Bijan carries them, even if Penix proves to be a superior passer than the present version of Cousins.

Is it worrying that Young's most reliable pass weapon is a soon-to-be 35-year-old wide receiver who missed a big chunk of last season? Oh yes. But we just don't have much of a sample size for either Xavier Legette or Tetairoa McMillan, the latter of whom is now dealing with a hamstring injury. Thielen may not be especially explosive, but he knows how to run a route, giving Carolina's former No. 1 overall draft pick something of a sure-minded safety valve. That is unless he's moved as part of final roster cuts, such as to a receiver-needy contender.

New England certainly hopes someone emerges from a tweaked crop of pass catchers, be it the mercurial Stefon Diggs, the quirky Mack Hollins or younger prospects like DeMario Douglas and Kyle Williams. But let's face it: The primary priority after 2024 is keeping Maye at least relatively upright. Campbell was the club's top investment in the trenches, and how he holds up protecting Maye's blind side could determine whether Mike Vrabel's squad is even remotely competitive. Maye can float a beauty of a ball. But he needs a pocket, too.

It'd be way too obvious to go with Nico Collins here; the veteran wideout is arguably one of the best field-stretching big men in the game when healthy. So why not Kirk? He profiles as a potential secret weapon thanks to his injury-induced fizzle out in Jacksonville. But his resume suggests he really can be a trusty possession target if operating at full strength. Three years removed from a 1,100-yard campaign as a Trevor Lawrence favorite, Kirk is still just 28, plenty capable of sneaking onto the scene as Houston's new high-volume option.

Cam Ward (Titans): WR Calvin Ridley

No one who follows Tennessee disputes the fact Ridley is the clear No. 1 in the Titans' pecking order of veteran weapons. But this is Tennessee we're talking about. Pretty much everyone qualifies as a secret weapon given the low bar extended to this program. Ward's got the live arm to feed the speedy wideout, who might have a chance to approach career numbers if he stays on the field. And Ridley, though aging, offers far more juice than any alternatives in the receiver room, including Tyler Lockett and journeyman Van Jefferson.

This was a tough call. Justin Jefferson would be any and every quarterback's best friend, but he's no secret. Jordan Addison showed elite chemistry with McCarthy this summer, but he's guaranteed to miss the first three games due to suspension. That leaves Mason as a real under-the-radar X factor. Aaron Jones is the lightning of Kevin O'Connell's backfield, but the Vikings appear determined to utilize Mason, the ex-San Francisco 49ers fill-in, as a short-yardage chain-mover. If that takes pressure off McCarthy on key downs and in the red area, it'll be a win.