For the sixth time in the last seven years, the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing for a Super Bowl. Their perennial success in the Patrick Mahomes era has led to some Chiefs fatigue, and that's even true among NFL players.

Prior to the AFC Championship game, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey posted on social media that he was rooting for ANYONE to beat the Chiefs, even if it had to be the Buffalo Bills -- who just eliminated the Ravens from Super Bowl contention days earlier.

It's understandable why those in the AFC are rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX as opposed to the Chiefs. That includes Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who told ESPN he's hoping Saquon Barkley goes off next Sunday.

"Everyone knows I'm not a K.C. fan, so I'm hoping Saquon rushes for like 200 this game," Chase said.

2025 Super Bowl: Eagles' Saquon Barkley can make more history with another long run, this time in big game

Chase is 2-3 all-time against the Chiefs. His Bengals defeated the Chiefs in overtime of the 2021 AFC Championship to advance to Super Bowl LVI, and they won the rematch the following season in 2022. However, Kansas City got its revenge in the AFC Championship that same year, then won the next two meetings as well.

Barkley rushing for 200 yards versus the Chiefs on his 28th birthday is not totally out of the question. The first-year Eagle racked up 205 yards and two touchdowns in the divisional round vs. the Los Angeles Rams (his second 200-yard rushing game vs. the Rams this season), and has reached 100 rushing yards in 14 of 19 games this year. His rushing yards line at BetMGM is currently 112.5.