Hello football friends, and welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

The second week of the preseason is kicking off tonight with two games and one of those games will take place in Los Angeles with the Chargers hosting the 49ers. Based on how training camp has gone for the 49ers from a healthy standpoint so far, they'll be lucky if they even have enough players to suit up for this game. I'm not blaming the electrical substation for the injuries, but if I ran the 49ers, I would just have the team fly to Australia now so they can get as far away from that electrical substation as possible.

The 49ers have an aging roster and some of their best players -- like Christian McCaffrey, Mike Evans and Trent Williams -- are in the 30-and-over club, which I'm only mentioning, because we're going to rank the 30 best players 30 and over today. We're also going to go around the NFL and name one person from each team who's on the hot seat. If I don't turn this newsletter in on time, I'm going to be on the hot seat, so let's get to it.

As always, here's your daily reminder to tell all your friends to sign up for the newsletter. To get them signed up, all you have to do is click here. Let's get to the rundown.

1. NFL hot seat for all 32 teams: Head coaches aren't the only ones facing pressure this year

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There are plenty of NFL head coaches on the hot seat right now, but they're not the only ones. There are plenty of players and assistant coaches who are also under a lot of pressure heading into the upcoming season. As a matter of fact, there are so many people on the hot seat this year that Zach Pereles was able to make a list of 32 different people -- one from each team -- who are on the hot seat.

Let's check out four names from his list:

Eagles: Offensive coordinator Sean Mannion. Mannion's philosophies are a big change for QB Jalen Hurts, specifically when it comes to playing from under center and targeting the middle of the field. History says offensive coordinators in Philadelphia either take huge leaps or get run off by season's end.

Mannion's philosophies are a big change for QB Jalen Hurts, specifically when it comes to playing from under center and targeting the middle of the field. History says offensive coordinators in Philadelphia either take huge leaps or get run off by season's end. Panthers: QB Bryce Young. This is a make-or-break year for the former Alabama star. After a disastrous rookie season, Young took a step forward near the end of his second year and another step last year, but he still ranked just 29th in net yards per attempt, 26th in EPA per play and 25th in interception rate. The Panthers won the NFC South last year and expect to take another step, but Young could be the limiting factor -- and a significant one at that.

This is a make-or-break year for the former Alabama star. After a disastrous rookie season, Young took a step forward near the end of his second year and another step last year, but he still ranked just 29th in net yards per attempt, 26th in EPA per play and 25th in interception rate. The Panthers won the NFC South last year and expect to take another step, but Young could be the limiting factor -- and a significant one at that. Chiefs: WR Rashee Rice. Rashee Rice spent 30 days in jail this offseason for violating his probation stemming from his 2024 high-speed car crash. The jail time not only caused him to miss Chiefs OTAs and mandatory minicamp, but also forced him to rehab from knee surgery in a clearly less-than-desirable setting. Rice has looked predictably stiff and slow in training camp as a result, and the ramp-up process seems likely to bleed into the regular season. Simply put, Rice's inability to be reliable off the field is now impacting his considerable on-field abilities.

Rashee Rice spent 30 days in jail this offseason for violating his probation stemming from his 2024 high-speed car crash. The jail time not only caused him to miss Chiefs OTAs and mandatory minicamp, but also forced him to rehab from knee surgery in a clearly less-than-desirable setting. Rice has looked predictably stiff and slow in training camp as a result, and the ramp-up process seems likely to bleed into the regular season. Simply put, Rice's inability to be reliable off the field is now impacting his considerable on-field abilities. Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Harrison has failed to live up to the lofty expectations that come with being the No. 4 overall pick. Last year, he got passed in the pecking order not only by TE Trey McBride, but also WR Michael Wilson. A big year for Harrison gets him back on track ... and could get him paid. Another inconsistent year raises even more questions.

There are 28 other names on our hot seat list and you can check out all of them here.

2. Top 30 NFL players who are 30 and over

If you are in the 30-and-over club, NFL stands for "Not For Long," because there's a good chance that your career won't be lasting much longer. Unless you're a quarterback or kicker, most players are out of the league or they see their production fall off a cliff after turning 30. Basically, football is a young man's game, but there are some old guys who have managed to stay relevant into their 30s and Tyler Sullivan is here to tell us who.

Sullivan recently ranked the top 30 NFL players 30 and over and we're going to check out the top five names on his list:

1. Bills QB Josh Allen (30). Even though Stafford has the most recent MVP, Josh Allen currently holds the belt as the NFL's top quarterback. The Bills quarterback is a force both through the air and as a runner, totaling 39 touchdowns (25 passing and 14 rushing) during the 2025 regular season. He's entering his ninth season in the NFL and already has the most total touchdowns (301) in a player's first nine seasons in NFL history.

2. Rams EDGE Myles Garrett (30). Without question, the best defensive player in the NFL. Garrett will only move further to the center of the national stage after the Rams pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire him this offseason.

3. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (30). His numbers were down in 2025 across the board, even pre-injury, but that may speak more to the situation around him (lack of weapons and a depleted offensive line) than any sort of slippage on his end. Mahomes has 111 wins since 2018, which is the second-most by any quarterback in an eight-season span all time.

4. Rams QB Matthew Stafford (38). The defending NFL MVP can go no lower than this. Stafford's 2025 season was extraordinary. He spearheaded a Rams offense that was No. 1 in the NFL in points per game (30.5), total yards per game (394.6), and passing yards per game (268.1). For his part, Stafford led the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns. That helped him become the third-oldest player to win the MVP award all time, and the oldest first-time MVP winner.

5. 49ers LT Trent Williams (38). Despite getting long in the tooth, he continues to be arguably the best left tackle in the NFL. He had the third-best PFF grade among offensive tackles last season.

The good news with Sullivan's list is that you don't have to be over the age of 30 to read this full story here.

3. Who will be the NFL's final undefeated team this year?

If there's one thing I think that we can all agree on heading into the 2026 season, it's that no one is going to go undefeated, and if no one is going to go undefeated, that means every team is going to lose at least one game.

With that in mind, I took upon myself this week to predict who will end up being the final undefeated team in the NFL. I did this prediction last year and actually got it right, so this year, we're going to find out if I just got lucky or if I'm actually smart (I'm assuming it's the second one).

Based on my prediction, here are the four teams that will stay undefeated the longest:

Seahawks (First loss: at Broncos in Week 6): If the Seahawks are going to slip up early in the season, this feels like the most likely spot. After facing the 49ers in Week 5, they have to turn around and play on a Thursday night at Denver in Week 6. The Seahawks, who will have to fly halfway across the country on a short week, will have just three days' rest to prepare to face a Broncos team that should be one of the best in the AFC.

If the Seahawks are going to slip up early in the season, this feels like the most likely spot. After facing the 49ers in Week 5, they have to turn around and play on a Thursday night at Denver in Week 6. The Seahawks, who will have to fly halfway across the country on a short week, will have just three days' rest to prepare to face a Broncos team that should be one of the best in the AFC. Packers (First loss: vs. Cowboys in Week 6): All eyes will be on Micah Parsons in this game. The Packers' defensive star, who's coming off a torn ACL that he suffered in 2025, is hoping to be back on the field in time for this game, but there's no guarantee that's going to happen. If he's not back, the Cowboys' offense might end up shredding Green Bay's defense. If he is back, he'll likely be a little rusty and that could open the door for the Dallas offense to have a big night.

All eyes will be on Micah Parsons in this game. The Packers' defensive star, who's coming off a torn ACL that he suffered in 2025, is hoping to be back on the field in time for this game, but there's no guarantee that's going to happen. If he's not back, the Cowboys' offense might end up shredding Green Bay's defense. If he is back, he'll likely be a little rusty and that could open the door for the Dallas offense to have a big night. Chiefs (First loss: at Seahawks in Week 7): After missing the playoffs last year, we have the Chiefs getting off to a hot start in 2026, only to run into a buzzsaw. The game is being played on a Sunday night in Seattle and it's hard to pick against the Seahawks in a situation like that.

After missing the playoffs last year, we have the Chiefs getting off to a hot start in 2026, only to run into a buzzsaw. The game is being played on a Sunday night in Seattle and it's hard to pick against the Seahawks in a situation like that. Ravens (First loss: at Bills in Week 8): The Ravens open the season by playing seven straight games against teams that finished under .500 last year and that's why I have them as the NFL's final undefeated team.

So there you have it, the Ravens will be the final undefeated team

Now, this is the part where I tell you that being the final undefeated team isn't necessarily a good thing and that's because the final undefeated team has gone 20 STRAIGHT seasons without winning the Lombardi Trophy. The last time the final unbeaten team won the Super Bowl came in 2006 when Peyton Manning's Colts started the season 9-0 on their way to winning the Lombardi Trophy.

There are 32 NFL teams and I predicted when EACH one of them will suffer their first loss. If you want to see my full list of predictions, we have you covered here.

4. NFL All-Overpaid Team: Deshaun Watson headlines the list

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In the NFL, it can be pretty easy to see when a guy is being overpaid, it happens when a player's production isn't living up to his contract. Apparently, there are quite a few overpaid guys in the NFL and I know that because Garrett Podell went through and made an ENTIRE TEAM out of overpaid players. This is not a team you want to be on.

You want to be an All-Pro, you want to be a Pro Bowler, but you definitely don't want to be on Garrett's All-Overpaid Team.

Let's check out three players who made the the roster:

QB: Deshaun Watson (Contract: Five years, $230 million fully guaranteed). Watson's deal is the worst contract in NFL history. When he's played in his limited 19-start tenure as the Browns' starting quarterback, he's been one of the NFL's worst, ranking in the bottom five in the NFL in multiple efficiency metrics among the 50 quarterbacks who have thrown 500-plus passes since 2022.

Watson's deal is the worst contract in NFL history. When he's played in his limited 19-start tenure as the Browns' starting quarterback, he's been one of the NFL's worst, ranking in the bottom five in the NFL in multiple efficiency metrics among the 50 quarterbacks who have thrown 500-plus passes since 2022. WR: Chris Godwin (Contract: Three years, $66 million with $44 million guaranteed). Godwin's extension is aging like spoiled milk. He has missed a combined 18 games over the last two seasons, eight of which came in 2025, when he registered career lows in catches (33) and receiving yards (360) while producing the second-fewest receiving touchdowns of his career (two).

Godwin's extension is aging like spoiled milk. He has missed a combined 18 games over the last two seasons, eight of which came in 2025, when he registered career lows in catches (33) and receiving yards (360) while producing the second-fewest receiving touchdowns of his career (two). CB: Marlon Humphrey (Contract: Five years, $97.5 million with $39.957 million guaranteed). Humphrey is now on the wrong side of 30, fresh off a struggle-filled 2025 season. He registered a 50.1 PFF defensive grade, which ranked 103rd out of 112 qualified cornerbacks in 2025.

If you want to see who else made the cut on the All-Overpaid Team, Garrett has the full roster here.

5. Four NFL players might be headed back to college football and one has even entered the transfer portal

College football has officially been turned upside down. A court in Louisiana issued a temporary restraining order on Wednesday that will grant a fifth year of eligibility to 16 football players who were hoping to play one more year of college football.

Back in June, the NCAA changed its eligibility rules to allow players to play five seasons of college football in a five-year period. Under the previous rule, you would only get four years of eligibility in a five-year span. The new rule wasn't supposed to apply to outgoing seniors and that's why the lawsuit was filed. Sixteen players want their eligibility restored and this TRO makes them eligible to play this year.

The crazy part here is that four NFL rookies are now eligible to return to college football this year. Here's the full list of players along with their current team.

According to ESPN, Wright, Williams and Hankerson are all interested in returning to college if they get cut by their NFL team. Another rookie showed exactly how this situation could end up working. Former UCLA running back T.J. Harden was cut by the Seahawks on Monday and he has now entered the college transfer portal, according to On3. That's right, there is an NFL PLAYER in the transfer portal.

The players have until Sept. 1 to decide if they want to return to college football, which is a timeline that works out perfectly for them, because the NFL will be holding its annual cut day on Aug. 30. If any of the four players get released, they can quickly find a college team to play for if returning to school is what they want to do.

And since this is now all happening, I guess I might as well go check to see if I have any eligibility left. I'll keep you guys posted.

6. Extra points: Vita Vea finally gets a new deal

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It's been a busy few days around the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything, I put together a quick roundup for you.