Happy Friday, friend (and happy birthday to my sister, Amanda!) We're now about 48 hours out from the Super Bowl, which means that it's time to start really getting serious about Sunday. If you haven't locked in your bets already, I'm gonna help you do that with an incredible Super Bowl prop bets guide this morning, so stick around. My good pal Tom Fornelli will have you covered with more gambling advice later today, too.

Your Super Bowl plans might look a little bit different or more tame thanks to the whole pandemic thing still happening, but hopefully you can still find a way to get excited and make it a special occasion. I'll be watching from my couch and/or home office, but I'm thinking I'm gonna make a night of it and spoil myself with lots of food that will make me feel like crap by the time the score goes final.

Even though I think we can all agree that the Monday after the Super Bowl should be a non-work day, I'll still be in your inbox first thing Monday morning to recap everything that went down the night before.

📰 What you need to know

1. The ultimate Super Bowl prop bets guide 🏈

One of the most fun things about the Super Bowl is the insanely extensive list of prop bets that accompanies the game annually, some of which are patently absurd (nothing like betting a month's rent on how long the national anthem lasts or what color the postgame Gatorade bath is, am I right?)

There are so many props offered that it can be overwhelming, but our friends at SportsLine have put together a comprehensive guide to this year's props -- complete with almost 100 prop picks from our most trusted betting experts. Since we'd be here all morning if we went through them all, I'm going to highlight three props I'm personally betting on and I'll let you handle the rest.

Tyreek Hill over 91.5 receiving yards (-115) -- When the Chiefs met the Bucs earlier this season, Hill absolutely torched them for 13 receptions for 269 yards. Tampa's defense has improved since then (and has played especially well in these playoffs), but Kansas City should make Hill a big part of the gameplan and the Bucs will likely have a tough time keeping him under 100 yards

When the Chiefs met the Bucs earlier this season, Hill absolutely torched them for 13 receptions for 269 yards. Tampa's defense has improved since then (and has played especially well in these playoffs), but Kansas City should make Hill a big part of the gameplan and the Bucs will likely have a tough time keeping him under 100 yards Tom Brady rushing yards: Over 0.5 (+140) -- The best QB sneak artist in the history of the game needing just one yard to go over the total? At plus-money odds? Thank you very much, I'll take that any day

The best QB sneak artist in the history of the game needing just one yard to go over the total? At plus-money odds? Thank you very much, I'll take that any day Last play of the game will be a QB rush: No (+125) -- My hunch is that this Super Bowl is gonna be a close one -- one that comes down to the wire (it's a Tom Brady Super Bowl, after all.) As such, I wouldn't necessarily bank on it ending with a QB kneel. With plus-money odds here, I think there's good value

Also, for those of you who like to bet the opening coin flip: Remember, tails has dominated in recent years. The coin has landed tails side up in six of the last seven Super Bowls, including last year. Take that information and do with it what you will.

Oh, also, if you're interested in winning a million bucks, you can sign up for our Props Pick Em contest for a shot at a $1,000,000 jackpot. If you're not interested in the million bucks, you should still enter and then give me the money if you win.

2. Trevor Bauer's shortlist is reportedly down to two teams ⚾

Getty Images

This offseason's Trevor Bauer sweepstakes isn't officially over just yet, but it sounds like it could be nearing its conclusion. There are apparently two teams left in the running to land Bauer's services -- the Mets and the Dodgers (Bauer's very vocal agent essentially confirmed the report in a tweet.) According to reports that surfaced yesterday, the Mets are believed to be the favorites.

The Mets' offer is reportedly for three years and $93 million with an opt out after one year and $37 million

New York expects to hear back from Bauer's camp today



What Bauer would mean for the Mets: He'd slot in with two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom at the top with the likes of Marcus Stroman, Carlos Carrasco and eventually Noah Syndergaard behind him

He'd slot in with at the top with the likes of and eventually behind him What Bauer would mean for the Dodgers: Los Angeles already has one of the most stacked rotations in baseball, but the Padres have been loading up on pitching in an attempt to challenge the Dodgers this season. Landing Bauer would further solidifies the Dodgers' status as best team in baseball

Basically, the rich get richer no matter what. Whichever team Bauer chooses will probably have the best pitching rotation in all of baseball, so there's a lot on the line here in terms of the balance of power. Or should I say ... the balance of Bauer 😎 (I'm sorry. That was bad.)

3. Pete Prisco's Super Bowl pick 🏈

Getty Images

Every week throughout this NFL season we've gone to Pete Prisco to get his picks for the upcoming slate of games. With one final game left on the schedule this year, you think we're gonna quit now? Not a chance.

Sure, Prisco has been downright awful at picking games this postseason, but we love him anyway. Sometimes you gotta stick with your guys through the adversity, and Prisco will always be my guy. He went 0-2 in his championship game picks, but an optimist would say that just means he's due. The night is darkest just before the dawn, etc. etc.

So, who's he picking in a Super Bowl that he thinks will an entertaining shootout?

Prisco: "We know the Bucs and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles love to blitz, but that's suicide against Mahomes, who is the best in the league against the blitz. Injuries to both starting tackles for the Chiefs could mean less blitzing is needed, but I still think the Bucs will be true to who they are, which is an attack defense. That could and should mean a lot of big plays."

"We know the Bucs and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles love to blitz, but that's suicide against Mahomes, who is the best in the league against the blitz. Injuries to both starting tackles for the Chiefs could mean less blitzing is needed, but I still think the Bucs will be true to who they are, which is an attack defense. That could and should mean a lot of big plays." The pick: Chiefs 35, Buccaneers 30

It should be noted that KC is -3 on the spread, so that means Prisco has them covering. He better hope he's right because, if not, I'll get to chirp him relentlessly for an entire offseason

4. The NBA is going to have an All-Star Game but players don't want one 🏀

Getty Images

For some reason or another, the NBA is really determined to have an All-Star Game this season. After initially canceling the 2021 All-Star Game due to COVID concerns, the league has reversed its decision to skip the event and is reportedly planning on holding the 2021 ASG in Atlanta on March 7.

Details have yet to be finalized but it's believed that All-Star Weekend will still include skill competitions like the dunk contest and 3-point shootout

The All-Star game was initially set to be held in Indianapolis before being canceled, but Indy is now hosting the NCAA Tournament (the Pacers will host the 2024 ASG instead )

before being canceled, but Indy is now hosting the NCAA Tournament (the ) The NBA/NBAPA see the All-Star Game as a way to raise money for HBCU's and COVID-19 relief while also recouping some of its financial losses from the pandemic

It should be noted that not all players seem to be on board with the idea -- including the player whose voice matters most.

Here's a question that's begging to be asked: Will the league fine or discipline players that choose to opt-out of attending the All-Star Game? Given the concerns that some players have expressed, it might reflect poorly on the league if they force players to attend the ASG. But the league will also look pretty foolish if they decide to hold the ASG only to have a bunch of stars say "no thanks."

In any case, here's who's leading the All-Star voting after the first returns. Hope these guys didn't schedule a vacation for early March.

📝 Odds & Ends

📺 What to watch this weekend

Friday

🏀 Celtics vs. Clippers, 10 p.m. | LAC -5 | TV: ESPN

Saturday

🏒 Oilers vs. Flames, 10 p.m. | CGY -125 | TV: NHL Network

Sunday

🏈 Super Bowl LV -- Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, 6:30 p.m. | KC -3 | TV: CBS

🥇 The best thing I saw yesterday

Getty Images

After the Rangers waived Tony DeAngelo following a postgame fight with a teammate earlier this week, Rangers rookie Igor Shesterkin seemingly mocked him by pretending to jump a teammate in the tunnel last night after the Blueshirts' win over the Capitals.