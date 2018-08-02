Ex-49ers exec Carmen Policy says he tried to get Terrell Owens to Hall of Fame ceremony

The NFL will be having plenty of festivities for its Hall of Fame inductees this weekend, starting with the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night, but former wide receiver Terrell Owens won't be in attendance. Owens has been involved in a very public back-and-forth with the Hall, in which he said he won't be attending the induction ceremony to take place Saturday. Former 49ers executive Carmen Policy, however, hoped that Owens would reconsider. As the weekend approaches, Policy just feels bad.

Policy, the NFL's 1994 Executive of the Year, said in an appearance on 95.7 The Game in San Francisco that he tried to help Owens through accepting his enshrinement.

"We tried giving him some advice on how to handle this honor," Policy said. "Take it easy, don't make quick decisions and moderate your comments. We were rooting for him...

"...The problem is with all the talent, with all the ability, with the drive that he had, the fight that he had, he never understood how to develop and maintain relationships," Policy said of Owens, per The Mercury News. "I just wish his life was different."

Owens, of course, was drafted in the third round of the 1996 NFL Draft by a 49ers regime that Policy was a part of. Policy would leave the 49ers after the 1997 season due to a falling out with then-owner Eddie DeBartolo. Owens went on to play eight years with the Niners, before he was traded to the Eagles in 2004. From there, he spent time with the Cowboys, Bills and Bengals.

Policy said that he and DeBartolo had hatched a plan for Owens' weekend. They would "just pick him up, bring him, take care of him while he's there," he said. However, Policy added that DeBartolo wouldn't feel comfortable doing so.

Policy even said that there was an attempt to get Owens' former teams to band together, but there was too much bad blood.

"There was some effort put together by some people to try and help at bringing a coalition of the teams that he played for," Policy said. "But [Owens] didn't cooperate and the teams weren't sympathetic to the idea because of the nastiness that had existed in terms of comments at the separations."

Owens will be missing the enshrinement due to feeling snubbed. The No. 2 all-time receiver in terms of yardage didn't get voted in in his first two eligible years, and he told TMZ at the end of July that "Had I been inducted initially, then yeah. Then the second time came around and it didn't happen." Owens' decision ultimately seemed to come down to feeling disrespected, both by the Hall and the media.

if Policy's account is to be believed, his reputation was well-earned.

"I hate to put it in those terms because it sounds maudlin," he said, per The Mercury News. "But that's honestly the way I feel."

The NFL's Hall of Fame Game will be Thursday night at 8 p.m. The enshrinement ceremony will be Saturday at 7 p.m.