Former All-Pro defensive back Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested early Saturday after being charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct and assault of a police officer or a probation officer, according to court records (h/t ESPN).

Jones, 41, was arrested by the Covington Police Department and was booked just before 2 a.m. into Kenton County Jail. He later posted a $10,000 bond and was released around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday marked at least the fourth time Jones has been arrested since 2021 and is the third consecutive year that he has been booked on a public intoxication charge.

In 2021, Jones pled no contest to two counts of misdemeanor assault for an altercation at a Cincinnati bar and later served 18 days in jail. In 2023, Jones was taken off a flight and was later charged with alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening. Jones was then arrested in 2024 for public intoxication and assaulting a peace officer while attending the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson boxing event.

A former sixth overall pick, Jones played 12 years in the NFL. He broke into the NFL with the Titans, where he played for two years before he was suspended for the entire 2007 season after he violated the league's personal conduct policy. Jones then signed with the Cowboys, who released him after team officials learned that he was the suspect in a June 2007 shooting outside an Atlanta gentlemen's club.

After spending a year playing in the Canadian Football League, Jones signed with the Bengals in 2010 and remained through the 2017 season. Jones made 108 starts during his time in Cincinnati while helping the Bengals win two division titles. The Bengals also made the playoffs five straight years over that span.

In 2015, Jones earned his lone All-Pro nod after tallying three interceptions, 12 pass breakups, one forced fumble and a sack while helping Cincinnati capture the AFC North division crown.

Jones finished his career with the Broncos in 2018, where he recorded one interception and three pass breakups in seven games.