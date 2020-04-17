Ex-Bears lineman Kyle Long believes Mitchell Trubisky's time in Chicago will be up 'sooner rather than later'

The Chicago Bears have made it known that the the starting quarterback job in 2020 is going to go to the best man standing by the end of the summer. Those bidding for the gig include the incumbent QB1 in Mitchell Trubisky and now former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who the team traded for this offseason.

Because Chicago made the move for Foles and took on his contract, it would seem like he is going to have the inside track at snatching the job. When you factor that in along with the struggles that Trubisky has endured over the past few seasons, it's no surprise to hear his former teammate in ex-Bears lineman Kyle Long say that Trubisky's time in Chicago appears to be nearing its end.

"Long answer short, the writing is on the wall for my friend No. 10," Long said on Da Windy City Podcast. "We are potentially going to see him in another jersey in years to come here sooner rather than later. I think Nick Foles was brought in to be the starting quarterback. There is no real secret there."

Part of the reason why the Trubusky era hasn't been as fruitful as one would expect after the club traded up to the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft to select him, Long explains, is due to lack of help and talent around him.

"Unfortunately, help," he said when summarizing what could be the cause of Trubisky's struggles. "There are other guys that have struggled to stay healthy. I also think that the tight end position is something that needs to be addressed. You look at teams like San Francisco and Baltimore and they have strength in numbers when it comes to studs from the offensive line to the tight ends and we could really implement that in our offense. I know Matt Nagy understands that, but it's a matter of going out there and getting the right pieces."

Long also showed tremendous faith that Trubisky -- who owned an 8-7 record last year while completing 63.2% of his passes for 3,138 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions -- can be a franchise quarterback somewhere in the NFL, but just doesn't believe that it will be with the Bears, especially with Foles now in the fold.

The next step for Chicago now is deciding whether or not they'll pick up Trubisky's fifth-year option. Best practices suggest that they do simply to have control of an asset. Even if he is not in their plans as the starter going forward, they could always try to move him and find value somewhere across the league via trade. If they just want to cut bait, however, they could forgo the option and let the 2020 season play out and watch him become a free agent next offseason.